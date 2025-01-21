With an investment of half a Million shekels: FEMINA opens its 50th branch

FEMINA has been at the forefront of the lingerie industry for over 60 years. Throughout the years, and to this day, the brand has been sold wholesale through 300 different points of sale nationwide. Since 2007, alongside its wholesale operations, the company has been expanding its presence by opening independent branches with the aim of transforming into a retail chain. In addition to opening new branches, the company has worked on brand development, entering new categories within the lingerie industry while maintaining the highest attention to detail and adhering to the highest standards. Over the past three years alone, FEMINA has significantly expanded its network, adding more than 25 new branches.

As 2025 approaches, FEMINA continues to grow, now celebrating the opening of its 50th branch. Over the past year, the company has opened more than five branches and plans to open two additional branches in January, followed by four more throughout 2025.

Tal Kaduri, FEMINA’s VP of Marketing, states: "FEMINA leads the lingerie sector in Israel. Making the brand accessible to every woman, in every region of the country, is part of our growth strategy. In recent years, the network’s expansion has not only included opening new branches but also comprehensive and in-depth marketing efforts, the development of additional products, and providing a broad range of solutions to cater to a diverse customer mix. I am proud to say that every woman, regardless of size or cup, can find everything she needs—whether functional or fashionable—when visiting one of our stores. The unique shopping experience is one of the key factors that make FEMINA a standout leader in the category."

For over 60 years, FEMINA has been at the cutting edge of lingerie, with 50 branches nationwide. The company continues to refine its expertise, focusing on every detail, producing over two million items annually, available in more than 400 points of sale, and meeting the highest international standards. FEMINA has become one of the leading names specializing in the design and development of bras. FEMINA is a company with a feminine DNA, as 90% of its workforce consists of women who intimately understand the needs, challenges, desires, and dreams of every woman.