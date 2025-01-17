Going on a ski vacation? Sunglasses manufacturer with a new collection

The ski season is already here, and it’s time to gear up with sunglasses that will complete the experience on the snow. The Bolle eyewear brand offers a unique collection of sunglasses for men and women, specifically designed for skiing and harsh mountain weather conditions.

The new collection from Bolle includes “advanced sunglasses that combine stylish design with advanced technology. The sunglasses provide optimal protection against UV radiation, reduce glaring reflections on the snow, and offer excellent visibility in changing conditions,” according to the company. “With high-quality lenses, exceptional durability, and innovative designs that suit both men and women, Bolle offers the perfect combination of functionality and style.” The collection is aimed at ski enthusiasts who are looking for both excellent performance and a stylish look that matches the elegant atmosphere of ski vacations.

“Bolle sunglasses for the ski season were created specifically for skiers who don’t compromise on quality or style,” says Eyal Shani, CEO and owner of SHALDAG EYEWEAR Group. “The collection offers a safer and more enjoyable ski experience, with advanced technologies that maintain visibility in the toughest conditions.”

Price range: NIS 1700-2500