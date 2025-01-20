Hadas Fashion Studio – Where Style Meets Your Uniqueness

Hadas is a fashion studio where every item is created with love for design and attention to detail, reflecting its unique creativity.

Hadas, the head designer and owner of the company, began by sewing for herself and close friends, eventually growing into a successful studio offering diverse and exciting collections. These collections combine trendy fashion with a unique, creative touch expressed through special embroidery, printed designs, and handcrafted details.

Hadas, who grew up in a religious household, bridges worlds by designing fashion that suits every woman. Whether it's jeans, overalls, skirts, dresses, or head coverings, every piece is meticulously designed with deep attention to quality and detail.

Beyond fashion, Hadas Studio serves as a platform for empowering women. What started as a one-woman business has become a thriving workplace employing women from diverse backgrounds, promoting equality. Each team member brings unique skills, enriching the creative process and resulting in rich and diverse collections.

The studio emphasizes quality, innovation, and personal service, with aspirations to continue expanding to new audiences in Israel and worldwide. The collections cater to all styles and occasions, from everyday wear to special events, offering the perfect blend of comfort and uniqueness.

All this can also be found on their website, which offers an efficient and pleasant online shopping experience, focusing on top-notch customer service and quality products.

Visit Hadas Fashion Studio's website (credit: Osnat Edri)

Dermatonics introduces its first series of natural and restorative foot creams in Israel. The series offers an effective and quick solution for treating hard, dry, and cracked skin on the feet, with visible results from the first day.

Products in the series:

Heel Balm for Dry and Cracked Heels: Contains Manuka honey and 25% urea, restoring skin softness, flexibility, and shine.

Balm for Dry and Hard Skin Removal: Suitable for daily use, removes hard skin, leaving a smooth feel with a sweet floral scent.

Soothing Foot Cream with Oatmeal and 10% Urea: Provides moisture and protection for dry and irritated skin. Suitable for all ages and daily use.

All products in the series are made from 100% natural ingredients.

Price Range: ₪99.90–₪149.90

Available on the brand's website (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Maybelline New York Expands Its Lifter Lip Series

Maybelline continues to innovate with two new products in the Lifter series:

Lifter Liner: A creamy, long-lasting lip pencil that is easy to apply and contains hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture. The pencil provides perfect precision and pairs well with the gloss from the series. Available in 6 shades at a recommended price of ₪45 (special offer: ₪39.90).

Lifter Plump Gloss: A shiny gloss infused with chili pepper and Maxi Lip for full, voluminous lips. Features an XL applicator for easy application and comes in 4 shades. Recommended price: ₪50 (special offer: ₪44.90).

The products are available at leading retail chains, pharmacies, and selected perfumeries.

For details, visit Maybelline's website (credit: PR abroad)

New from SABON: Olive Bliss Collection Inspired by Olives

The skincare brand SABON launches the Olive Bliss series, based on the benefits of olives, a Mediterranean ingredient rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins. The series includes products that nourish the skin, provide hydration and glow, and feature soothing amber scents.

Products in the series:

Oil-Based Shower Gel: For gentle cleansing and hydration.

Body Scrub: Removes dead skin cells with Dead Sea salts and olive seeds.

Buttery Hand Cream: For deep nourishment with a unique texture.

CICA Cream: For soothing, protecting, and restoring the skin.

Velvety Bath Oil: Enhances the bathing experience.

Price Range: ₪69–₪119

Available at SABON stores and on the official website (credit: RONEN MANGAN)

Careline Launches BIO Gel Deodorant – Natural, Breathable, and Effective

Careline introduces a new BIO gel deodorant series with two refreshing fragrances, Velvet Rose and Secret Garden, designed for sensitive skin.

The gel texture is refreshing and pleasant, enriched with aloe vera for skin soothing, offering up to 48 hours of protection. Made from plant-based ingredients, free of parabens, vegan, and hypoallergenic.

Recommended Retail Price: ₪24.90

Available at pharmacies and retail chains. (credit: Tal Azulay)

New from "Keff": Cotton Touch Velvety Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

A gentle body wash with a rich foam, enriched with cotton protein and almond oil, delicately scented with a talc-like fragrance. It is suitable for sensitive skin, providing gentle cleansing while maintaining hydration and freshness.

Details:

94% natural ingredients

Free from parabens, phthalates, and silicones

Vegan and dermatologically tested

pH-balanced for the skin’s natural acidity

Price: ₪10 for 1 liter

Available in supermarkets and pharmacy chains. (credit: Tal Azulai)

Garnier Expands its Successful Pure Active Skincare Line

For the first time, Garnier introduces a Niacinamide SPF50 Daily Emulsion, offering moisture and UV protection against skin blemishes, with salicylic acid and a transparent matte finish.

This lightweight daily moisturizer with high sun protection (SPF50+) combines the power of salicylic acid and niacinamide to address skin imperfections. The cream ensures:

66% reduction in pimple appearance

32% reduction in blemishes

31% reduction in pore visibility

It also protects against UVA, UVB, and long UVA rays.

Price: ₪70

Available Exclusively at Super-Pharm stores and online (credit: PR abroad)

he culinary brand Master Chef, which recently entered the personal meals category, is offering for Winter 2025 a series of Master Chef TIK-TAK Instant Noodle Dishes in chicken and beef flavors. These are the first in the category to feature a lid for easy and convenient preparation.

The innovative lid allows for easy closure during the (short) waiting time after pouring boiling water.

3 minutes, and a hot meal is ready to eat.

TIK-TAK is the perfect solution for a quick and flavorful meal anytime and anywhere, for the whole family—from the youngest to the oldest—and for anyone looking for an immediate tasty meal, at home or on the go.

Simply open the lid, pour boiling water, close the lid, wait just 3 minutes, and it’s ready to eat!

Kosher Certification: Badatz Beit Yosef.

Content: 60 grams.

Recommended Retail Price: ₪6–6.9.

Available at supermarkets across the country and in specialty food stores. (credit: PR)

HOKA Launches New Winter Shoe Collection for 2024

The international footwear brand HOKA presents a fashion collection for the upcoming winter, combining maximum comfort and unique style. The new collection is designed for all trekking, hiking, and urban fashion enthusiasts, offering innovative models alongside familiar and beloved designs in new colors suitable for the winter climate.

Highlighted models in the collection:

BONDI B3 LS - Iconic chunky shoe combining a futuristic design and an exceptionally soft sole, providing maximum stability and comfort.

KAHA 2 FROST GTX - Highly durable hiking shoe designed for extreme cold down to -32 degrees Celsius, with a GORE-TEX layer and excellent Vibram® sole grip.

KAHA FROST MOC GTX - Vegan ankle boots, waterproof, with a padded upper to maintain warmth and style even in harsh conditions.

ORA PRIMO - Everyday slip-on shoe with a lightweight and comfortable design, combining a soft upper with modern laces and made from recycled materials.

Additionally, beloved models like CLIFTON and TOR SUMMIT return in new winter colors, combining functionality with contemporary design.

The HOKA brand, originally born in the French Alps, continues to blur the lines between athletic performance and street fashion. The shoes feature oversized soles with maximum cushioning, light weight, and optimal support, making them suitable for running, walking, hiking, and everyday fashion.

The collection is available on the website and in New Run stores – the official distributor of the brand in Israel, as well as in Shofera stores.

You can also visit online (credit: PR)

VIV Center in Herzliya Launches Department for Hair Thinning Treatment for Men and Women

The VIV medical center is expanding and opening a dedicated department for the treatment of hair thinning and hair loss for men and women of all hair types. The department offers advanced solutions and integrates innovative technologies, pharmaceutical treatments, and personalized protocols.

The main method in the department is PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin), which is more advanced than the PRP method.

The method involves injecting fibrin-rich platelets taken from the patient, helping to regenerate hair follicles, improve hair thickness, and reduce hair loss.

Depending on the medical diagnosis, the use of pharmaceutical preparations and proven medications, such as Minoxidil and Finasteride, may be included for effective and customized treatment for various hair issues.

The treatment is suitable for ages 17–70 and for those suffering from hair loss, thinning hair, or as a supplement before/after hair transplants. It is not intended for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, or individuals with certain health conditions.

The new department offers comprehensive solutions for hair problems, including encouraging new hair growth, thickening existing hair, and improving hair color and thickness, guaranteeing innovative and effective solutions for patients.