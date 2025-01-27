"Embroidery with Love": The art of Moriya Stern that brings joy to every home

Meet Moriya Stern, a wife, mother of four, physiotherapist by day, and embroiderer by night.

Moriya is the owner of "Embroidery with Love," a business specializing in unique and personalized gifts.

Her products include embroidered hoops, embroidered jewelry, designed notebooks, magnets, table runners, and challah covers—all made with a focus on quality, local production, and environmental sustainability.

The process of choosing a gift is done with Moriya’s personal guidance, and she ensures beautiful packaging and delivery across the country.

Since the war began, Moriya has managed her business alongside her husband’s intense reserve duty, serving on the northern border and in Lebanon.

During these challenging moments, embroidery has served as an emotional refuge and source of peace for her.

You’re invited to fall in love with the unique and personal creations Moriya brings to the world.

DSQUARED Launches a Pair of New Perfumes for Men and Women:

The iconic fashion and fragrance brand DSQUARED introduces two new perfumes: one for men and one for women, symbolizing the perfect contrast and harmony between couples, much like yin and yang.

The women’s perfume features a floral-fruity scent with notes of mandarin, jasmine, and praline, and a warm base of sandalwood, musk, and vanilla.

The men’s perfume boasts a unique amber-fougère fragrance combining red orange, ginger, lavender, and black tulip, with a woody base of patchouli and cedarwood.

I fell in love with the DSQUARED women’s perfume from the very first moment.

It has a sweet, delicate yet present scent that accompanies me throughout the day and leaves a perfect trail behind.

For me, it’s going to be an inseparable part of my permanent perfume collection, one I can’t do without.

I loved it and highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys sweet and pleasant scents—this is truly one of the most special perfumes.

Price: 389₪ for 100 ml, available at pharmacy chains. (credit: PR)

Bomba Mascara – The Mascara That Makes a Difference:

Meet the new Bomba Mascara from Adah Lazorgan—featuring an innovative and unique formula that creates a perfect lash look.

This long-lasting mascara doesn’t smudge or leave marks throughout the day and comes with a curved silicone brush that naturally and beautifully builds the lashes.

The advanced formula lengthens the lashes and adds immediate volume, while also maintaining a flawless look even on hot or humid days.

Additionally, the mascara’s special technology allows for easy and effortless removal.

Price: 109₪

Available in stores and online (credit: PR)

Max Brenner Chocolate Brand Launches a New Premium Collection for Daily Indulgence:

Max Brenner continues to expand, introducing a premium chocolate collection with new flavors and unique series available in retail chains.

The collection includes chocolate bars with flavors such as pretzel (white chocolate with hazelnut cream and pretzel pieces), salted caramel, and pecan (dark chocolate with nougat cream). Prices start from 18.9₪.

It also features indulgent chocolate snacks like pretzel, hazelnut, and salted caramel, priced from 10.9₪.

Protein chocolate snacks with unique flavors such as pistachio, caramel cookies, and hazelnut are available starting from 16.9₪.

Additionally, chocolate bites include cereal balls coated in chocolate with flavors like coconut, caramel cookies, and hazelnut, starting from 9.9₪.

The products are available at retail chains such as AM:PM, Shufersal, and more.

Max Brenner's website (credit: Studio Details)

MILUCCA Beauty Brand Expands Its Stick Series with New and Hot Shades:

The creamy stick series includes blush sticks with a perfect texture that applies easily and is convenient to use, bronzer sticks for a glowing and sun-kissed look, containing a shimmering pigment for a radiant and natural appearance, and highlighter sticks enriched with castor oil and vitamin E for hydration throughout the day.

Each product is available in three different shades.

Price: 50.40₪

MILUCCA, the beauty and lifestyle brand launched by Super-Pharm in 2018, has become one of the most beloved and popular beauty brands in Israel.

The brand offers a wide range of products, including makeup, skincare, and accessories, in line with global beauty trends.

Available in stores and online at Super-Pharm (credit: PR)

SACARA Expands the BTX+ Series with a Hair Care Collection:

Following the success of the facial care series, SACARA launches an innovative hair care line under the name BTX+ COLLECTION.

The series is based on advanced technology and a BTX complex containing active peptides, plant-based collagen, and natural oils that provide hair with moisture, shine, and protection from environmental damage.

The products in the series include nourishing shampoo that strengthens hair and provides moisture, a leave-in mask that protects and restores hair, a hair repair serum that repairs split ends and adds shine, a glaze cream for curly hair that improves flexibility and protects curls, a deep repair mask that restores elasticity and shine to dry hair, and a hair moisture cream that provides hydration and protects against climate damage.

Prices start from 29.90₪

Available in SACARA stores and online (credit: Keith Glucksman)

SACARA Launches a New Collection of Accessories for Face and Body Care:

The SACARA network introduces a collection of 12 accessories designed to enhance daily skincare routines and improve the appearance of the skin.

The products focus on thorough cleansing, stimulating blood flow, and restoring the skin and scalp.

Key products in the collection:

The Gua Sha Roller and Stone help reduce puffiness, stimulate blood flow, and boost collagen production.

The scalp brush provides deep cleansing and stimulates blood circulation in the scalp.

The "Bunny" facial cleansing tool is perfect for deep cleansing and makeup removal.

A dual-headed body massage roller relaxes muscles.

The facial cleansing brush ensures deep cleaning with soft fibers and silicone.

The ice roller and facial ice ball reduce puffiness, improve skin elasticity, and enhance radiance.

An ice mask and chillers for the eyes reduce puffiness, dark circles, and provide comprehensive care.

The volcanic oil-absorbing roller removes excess oil and provides a matte finish.

Available exclusively at SACARA stores nationwide and online (credit: Keith Glucksman)

L'Oréal Paris Expands the Age Perfect Series with an Innovative Double Serum for Mature Skin:

The new serum helps reduce wrinkles and signs of aging, based on an advanced formula that stimulates the production of NAD+ in cells.

It contains collagen-boosting peptides, vitamins B3 and C to improve skin firmness, smooth wrinkles, and even out skin tone.

Price: 140₪

Launch promotion in February: 109.90₪

Available at pharmacy chains, Hamashbir, and private stores. (credit: PR)

TOGO Introduces a New Home Product Category:

TOGO launches a new home product category designed to make every home welcoming and pleasant, with attention to small details that create a sense of coziness and tranquility.

What can you find in the collection?

For a pleasant ambiance: scented candles, aromatic oils, and humidifiers.

For comfort and indulgence: warm slippers and massage guns.

For organization: stylish storage solutions like shoe racks.

Everyday accessories: compact umbrellas and reusable bottles to enhance your outings.

The focus is on quality, practical design, and style tailored to daily life.

Price range: 29.90–99.90₪

Available at TOGO branches and online. (credit: Amiram Ben Yishai)

Arad Textile Launches a New Collection of Textile Products:

Arad Textile introduces a collection that combines luxury, quality, and comfort, designed to transform your home into a cozy and inviting space.

For the bedroom: ORGANIC bed linens made from organic satin cotton and Mist sets made from percale-woven cotton, in a variety of soft colors.

For the living room: Casablanca mink blankets, soft and cuddly, available in various sizes and colors.

For the bathroom: Luxurious towels from the Scala, Ariella, and Fluffy series, made from high-quality cotton and bamboo to elevate your bathing experience.

Price range:

Bed linens: starting from 274.45₪

Towels: starting from 48.95₪

Blankets: starting from 197.45₪

Available at Arad Textile stores and online (credit: ADI GILAD)

Wissotzky Combines Health and Beauty with the Launch of BEAUTEA:

Wissotzky introduces BEAUTEA, a limited-edition green tea inspired by the growing wellness trend of recent years.

Awareness of a healthy lifestyle continues to rise, along with the understanding of the direct connection between what we consume and external appearance—skin, hair, and nails.

Just as green tea has become a popular ingredient in skincare and cosmetic products like creams and masks, Wissotzky brings the benefits of green tea to the world of beauty.

BEAUTEA is a green tea rich in antioxidants such as EGCG, with a delicate and velvety raspberry rose flavor, enriched with zinc, chamomile, and calendula—ingredients known for their contribution to skin and hair health.

Price: 25.90–27.90₪