Solana, Stellar, and VertoChain – The Best Protocols For Low Transaction Fees

By LEO GIOSUÈ
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 16:04
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)

Decentralized finance has transformed a lot of things around the globe. From being a $60 million niche in 2020, DeFi has expanded by more than 100X. As it stands, the total value locked in DeFi protocols surpasses $70 billion. With the accelerated growth of decentralized finance, crypto users can’t help but expect more in the coming years.

In decentralized finance, the use of tokens for payments is the most common utility for DeFi protocols. Virtually all tokens can be used to send and receive funds.  

Ethereum (ETH), the second most popular cryptocurrency is widely known as the father of altcoins. Although ETH has established a solid reputation in the DeFi space, it is unsuitable as a payment tool. The Ethereum network uses the proof-of-work consensus mechanism at the moment. This mechanism requires a lot of throughput for transaction validation, making transactions slow.

Furthermore, the consensus mechanism has another negative feature. The low throughput makes transaction fees on the network extremely high. The average fee on the Ethereum network is currently about $12 per transaction. This fee was even higher during the DeFi boom in 2021 when transactions on the network cost $50 on average.

Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), and VertoChain (VERT) have the Best Transaction Fees

To solve the high-fee problem, several outstanding DeFi protocols have been developed. Solana, Stellar, and VertoChain are three of these protocols. The Solana network has gained ground in the world of decentralized finance. Solana is now among the top five cryptocurrencies globally. This is a significant achievement taking into account the number of cryptocurrencies available (About 20,000).

On the Solana network, fees are as low as 0.025 cents. Yes! 0.025 cents, not 0.025 dollars. The SOL network developer has also assured users that transaction fees will always be low on the network. Even if the value of SOL sky-rockets impulsively to the moon, SOL fees will always remain below $0.01 per transaction.

Interestingly, transaction speed on the network surpasses that of the Ethereum network by some miles. The SOL token is used to pay for transaction fees and the network uses both the roof of stake and proof of history consensus mechanism.

Aside from the SOL token, XLM, the native token of the Stellar blockchain is also great for transactions. Stellar was developed to serve as a payment tool. The Stellar token can also be utilized for extremely small transactions. The average transaction fee for XLM is about 0.00004. Retail businesses are now integrating Stellar into existing payment systems.

Credit: UnsplashCredit: Unsplash

Just like Solana and Stellar, VertoChain is an excellent DeFi payment tool. The VertoChain runs on the Binance Smart Chain network, and transactions are swift with the VERT token. Although VertoChain is relatively new in the DeFi ecosystem, the token has unique features.

What Makes VertoChain Unique?

The VertoChain token was built on BSC but will be interoperable with other chains. Solana and Stellar mentioned above function solely on their blockchains. However, VertoChain will be made interoperable with the Ethereum network, Solana network, Tezos, and Avax networks.

VertoChain’s unique attribute will boost the project’s profile in the world of decentralized finance. Since VERT has a smaller market capitalization than the SOL and XLM, the token has more room for growth.

DeFi is undergoing a series of revolutions. The introduction of new tokens with solid utility keeps making the ecosystem grow. For financial transactions, DeFi users will be drawn towards SOL, XLM, and VERT. Although all three are great choices, VERT stands out because of its interoperability. This competitive edge will make the VERT token grow and gain more adoption in no time.

Presale: https://up.vertochain.io 

Website: http://vertochain.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/VertoChainOfficial 



Tags ethereum currency DeFi Solana
