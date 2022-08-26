Here’s How Big Eyes Coin Compares With Tamadoge and Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency market has continued to grow exponentially for more than a decade. During that time, we have witnessed the release of several categories of crypto tokens. Among the popular categories of cryptocurrencies that we have today are meme coins. When meme coins were initially introduced to crypto users, they were treated as tokens with no economic value or relative importance. However, the narrative has changed today.

Trading meme coins is now incredibly lucrative, and many developers compete to get into this crypto space. This piece will look at some of the most impressive meme coins in the coin market and how they compare against each other.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a recent addition to the meme sector, but it’s already proving to be a crypto token that will drive the entire sector forward. Despite spending a relatively short time in the mainstream crypto market, many experts have compared it with several top cryptocurrencies. There are numerous impressive things to note about Big Eyes Coin.

This cryptocurrency token is designed as a community token. This will transfer wealth from the DeFi community to the real world. Big Eyes Coin wants to take things further by using NFTs designed on a reliable blockchain ecosystem. Therefore, this token will be subject to community control.

Also, 90% of the total token supply will be available during its launch. Users will have access to a maximum supply of 200 billion BIG tokens. This means that there will be enough tokens to go around for everyone. There’s a vision that one of the future top 10 NFTs will be gotten from this cryptocurrency.

This meme coin plans to be the most talked about meme coin of 2022 and will grow to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies on the market through constant development and innovation.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is an exciting meme token, and many compare it to Big Eyes Coin. Tamadoge is an interesting meme token, and many compare it to Big Eyes Coin. It’s one of the latest meme coins designed with a reasonable utility. Users can purchase it for breeding and caring for Tamadoge pets.

Tamadoge is designed to respond positively to market demand and supply pressures as a deflationary cryptocurrency. This meme coin will rely on the latest NFT technology and token standards to create a unique token like never seen before. There will be a total supply of 2 billion TAMA tokens.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Like Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu used to be the main driving force of the meme sector. Shiba Inu was released on the cryptocurrency market to be a competitor to Dogecoin in its early days. But it eventually proved to be a much better alternative to the modern-day meme coin market pioneer.

Shiba Inu was founded on principles similar to what you'll find in Dogecoin. However, this crypto token takes things even further. By improving on some of the deficiencies around the creation of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu created a crypto token that's been able to stand the test of time in the coin market.

Shiba Inu is a community-run cryptocurrency project. This means that users will be solely responsible for any developments or changes with the crypto token. As a result, crypto users can rest assured that their funds are in safe hands. Shiba Inu has an active community of users known as the Shiba Army. This community has more than 500,000 individual users responsible for voting on its key decisions. Furthermore, Shiba Inu has a limited supply of crypto tokens. This means that market forces of demand and supply will regulate its price.