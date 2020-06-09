The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Israel's Nanox Wins Additional $20 Million in Funding from SK Telecom

The Israeli company's futuristic, full-body scanning system is seen as making a real difference for early detection of diseases such as cancer.

By CYBERTECH  
JUNE 9, 2020 14:21
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Israeli medical imaging technology company Nanox announced June 4 that South Korea's SK Telecom is to boost its stake in the company with an additional $20 million equity investment.   
The latest investment comes after Nanox, which produces a futuristic semiconductor-based digital X-ray device and cloud software, raised $26 million, including $5 million from SK Telecom, last year.
Nanox and SK also announced a joint collaboration to increase accessibility to medical imaging for all socio-economic communities by deploying 2,500 Nanox systems in South Korea and Vietnam. 
The deployment, subject to regulatory approval, is aimed at democratize medical imaging and promote preventive healthcare through a significant increase of system availability in those markets.
In addition, Nanox announced its intent to establish a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary that will focus on boosting production of the company's X-ray source semiconductor while leveraging SK’s expertise in the semiconductor field.
Nanox's full-body scanning system produces a stable electron stream at low voltage and at a much lower cost than CT or MRI scans. In June 2019, the Israeli company announced an initiative that aims for at least one medical screening for each person on the planet each year.
Nanox CEO Ran Poliakine said “Nanox’s vision is nothing short of helping eradicate cancer and other conditions that plague us by increasing early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by X-ray. We have been working for over eight years to bring a new breed of imaging to the world that can help us achieve this ambitious goal. Big visions require big partnerships to become real. SK is one of our greatest supporters and we go hand in hand for creating a world where no person has to wait weeks and months in line for radiology services and diagnostics.”
The CEO of SK, Jung Ho Park, expressed optimism about the prospects for cooperation between the two companies.  “We passionately seek to revolutionize healthcare by leveraging on innovative technologies. We see Nanox as one of the most promising companies to make a real difference for early detection of disease and higher standard of care to the humankind. We feel the company is making significant progress towards its vision and want to help make it a reality.” 


Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Shmuley Boteach The American house is burning By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by