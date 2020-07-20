The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two Israeli startups among winners of 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge

Rewire won in the Fintech category while Tyto Care won the Covid-19 Innovation Award out of some 2,400 startups competing from 87 countries.

By CYBERTECH  
JULY 20, 2020 14:25
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Two Israeli startups are among the winners of the prestigious 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), a global competition bringing together startups, businesses, NGOs and world leaders to bring solutions to global challenges.
Israeli company ReWire, which boosts economic growth and financial independence in developing countries through a digital banking platform designed for some 270 million migrant workers, won in the Fintech category.
While Tyto Care won the COVID-19 Innovation Award for transforming healthcare delivery with on-demand medical exams from the comfort of one's own home.
Dr. Hansell Steadman of the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford of Harvard Medical School presented the Covid-19 Innovation Award.
"We are honored that the judges recognized the potential of our product and the impact it has on the fight against Covid-19," said Dedi Gilad, CEO of Tyto Care.
This year's competition was held virtually with more than 2,400 startups from 87 countries showcasing their technologies.  The winners were ultimately narrowed down to seven category winners.
"XTC is all about finding the next great disruptive startups that can address the world’s most pressing problems and have a meaningful impact on our planet,” said Young Sohn, Co-Founder of XTC, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board, HARMAN.
“Given the many challenges the world is facing today, this year’s competition has a special urgency and significance. I couldn’t be more proud of the startups, partners, investors, volunteers and the entire XTC team that have collectively come together to empower game-changing technologies, promote entrepreneurship, and make the world a better place for everyone," he added.


