Workplace wellness startup Thriver, in Series B round, nabs $33 million

The round was led by Viola Growth with participation from new investors Vertex Ventures Israel, Union Tech Ventures, Journey Ventures, and FJ Labs, and existing investors Aleph and Altair Capital.

The Toronto-based company was founded in 2016 by Eran Henig and Yishay Waxman. Thriver's platform promotes thriving workplaces by making it easy for businesses to provide corporate food and culture initiatives that connect, engage, and motivate individuals and teams, wherever they are, Thriver said in a press release.

Thriver, formerly known as Platterz, unveiled its new name and brand to represent the company’s evolution from providing food-centric solutions for the workplace to broader culture-driven programs that drive employee engagement and promote workplace wellness.

All activities offered by Thriver are available through a centralized platform that helps finance teams track company spend and optimize ROI, and facilitates interactive employee feedback through Slack integration.

Over the past 5 years, the company has streamlined and standardized food-centric culture programs for a wide range of organizations throughout North America. It has served tens of thousands of daily meals to employees at over 2,000 companies; established partnerships with hundreds of restaurants; and processed more than $100 million in food-related orders through its platform, Thriver said.

The workplace culture platform now extends corporate food solutions to include virtual experiences, health and wellness initiatives, and professional development opportunities that bring employees together wherever they are to support personal, team, or company-wide engagement.

“Authentic company culture that satisfies everyone’s needs and drives employee engagement has been impossible to maintain at scale, until now,” said Eran Henig, co-founder and CEO of Thriver. “We are on a mission to help create thriving workplaces through culture-building initiatives that are driven by the needs and values of individual employees. Our proprietary technology platform eliminates barriers and expands options to deliver customized, wide-ranging, and highly flexible food and culture programs that are as unique as each workplace, and which foster the togetherness that organizations - especially those with largely distributed workforces - need to thrive.”

With COVID-19 forcing companies to think outside the box when it comes to employee engagement and retention, Thriver’s expanded platform supports the rapid adoption and implementation of culture-driven programs that work just as effectively in the new hybrid and remote work reality as it does in traditional office environments.

"Culture has always been paramount to the employee recruitment, retention, and engagement process for companies," said Yishay Waxman, co-founder and President of Thriver. "But given the uncertainty in today's distributed workplace, our clients want a solid plan for reopening their offices while fostering a spirit of teamwork and building a strong culture. Thriver is in a unique position to empower companies right now and in the future, by enabling them to support their teams with the services they value most, while creating a safe, engaging work environment, whether employees are at home or in the office."

