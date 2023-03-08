Summer flights to new European destinations to begin in May

The Ophir Tours company will operate seasonal flights for the coming summer to three destinations in Europe: Bratislava in Slovakia, Trieste in Italy and Bansko in Bulgaria.

The flights to Bratislava will be scheduled between June 7 and October 4 and will operate weekly on Wednesdays by Cyprus Airways. The price will begin at EURO 195.

Also available are packages of a flight with a car hire for a week, and prices will start at EURO 575 a person. Flight and hotel packages will also be available for the Slovakian Tatara mountains starting at EURO 799 per person.

This destination is well suited to families that want to combine their trip with Austria (Bratislava is only an hour's drive from Vienna). Slovakia is also characterized by green scenery thanks to the high Tatara Mountains where there is a variety of family activities: Lake boating, picturesque villages, stalagmite caves, ice caves, hiking, castles and a water park.

Flights to Trieste will operate May-October

Ophir Tours will also operate seasonal flights to Trieste in northern Italy which will be scheduled every Wednesday by NEOS and will fly from May to October. The flight prices will begin at EURO 195 per person.

A view of Bratislava, Slovakia. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Triasta is located a two-hour drive from Venice, two hours from Austria, one hour from Croatia and half an hour from the border with Slovenia. The "fly and drive" package for a week begins at EURO 695 per person.

Flights to Bankso will operate July-August

Another location being sold in the holiday packages is Bansko in Bulgaria between July and August. The price begins at EURO 830 per person in a double room and EURO 754 per person for a couple+2 for a week in a five-star hotel.

Bansko is located in the Pirin mountains, about two hours by car from the capital Sofia. Among the outstanding attractions in Banesko are: The dancing bears park, winery tours, rafting, hot springs, fish farms and more.