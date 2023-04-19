The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This deal gets you two dozen fresh roses for less than the price of one

Fresh roses are a sure bet to brighten someone's day, whether it's 'just because' or for a special celebration.

By HILLARY G
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 08:57
(photo credit: RoseFarmers)
(photo credit: RoseFarmers)

Although spring is quickly approaching, you can definitely feel the dreariness of winter on some days. It can be tough to keep your spirits up, but fortunately, there is something that can provide a constant source of joy throughout the year, no matter what season you're in. 

A beautiful and fresh bouquet of roses can give you the serotonin boost needed to end a stressful work week, show someone you're thinking of them, or just usher in a midweek pick-me-up. Roses are not only a stunning way to brighten up your space with color and celebrate special occasions, but they're also a proven method of significantly reducing stress and boosting moods.

If you're looking for an inexpensive, efficient, and elegant way to tell someone they're on your mind (or to simply treat yourself), these two dozen long-stem roses from Rose Farmers are the perfect way to do so without ever leaving your home. Even better, they're now on sale for only $19.99, which is less than the typical price of a single bouquet of a dozen roses.

With this deal, you can receive two dozen long-stem roses right at your doorstep or send them directly to your loved one to celebrate big and little moments. The surprise is that your friends and family will get this stunning floral gift, but the extra layer is that the colors will be chosen randomly. This adds an element of fun to your botanical bounty and also ensures that the roses are pure and untampered.

Speaking of being incredibly organic, Rose Farmers delivers your beautiful flowers directly from the farm, so there's no second, third, or fourth party required. It makes a huge difference to receive incredibly fresh flowers during times of vulnerability and can brighten up the already festive celebrations, whether that's an anniversary or birthday. 

It's important to note that this deal does not include shipping and only ships within the continental United States (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).

Treat yourself or your special person, whether that's your mom, best friend, or partner, with fresh, colorful roses. Grab 2 Dozen Farmer's Color Choice Long-Stem Roses now for only $19.99 (reg. $96) to make someone's day brighter.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



