17 Jewish scrolls and manuscripts seized in New York

The scrolls and manuscripts originated in the countries of Romania, Hungary, Ukraine and Slovakia. They contained prayers for the dead, memorial pages, operating rules of society, identity of society religious leaders and even names of those deported to Auschwitz. They were written as early as the mid-19th-century and as late as World War II, according to the press release.

They were supposed to be sold at an auction house in the Eastern District of New York, comprised of Long Island (including Brooklyn and Queens) and Staten Island. The press release did not indicate the exact location of the auction house.

“The Scrolls and Manuscripts that were illegally confiscated during the Holocaust contain priceless historical information that belongs to the descendants of families that lived and flourished in Jewish communities before the Holocaust ." Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said. "This Office hopes that today’s seizure will contribute to the restoration of pre-Holocaust history in Eastern Europe.”

The seizure was part of a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) cultural property investigation, according to HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh.

"The Manuscripts and Scrolls were confiscated by individuals who had no right to do so during and after the Holocaust," according to the press release. "Absent any provenance or documentation of conveyance from any survivors of those communities, there is no legitimate means by which the Manuscripts and Scrolls could have been imported into the United States."