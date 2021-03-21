The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

400-year-old Torah ark fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community

This is the latest in a number of Jewish heritage projects coordinated by the Jewish community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 12:47
400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community (photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF VERCELLI)
400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community
(photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF VERCELLI)
As the latest of a number of Jewish heritage projects coordinated by the Vercelli Jewish community in recent years, a 400-year-old wooden Aron Kodesh (Torah scroll ark) has been fully restored and will be installed in a prominent place in the city's grand synagogue, the Jewish Heritage Europe website reported.
The Moorish-style synagogue, built in the northwest Italian city in 1878, is currently closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Vercelli Jewish community hopes to hold an inauguration of the ark in May or June. 
The Ark showed significant damage suffered over the centuries, and was stored for a long time in the synagogue waiting for its restoration.
400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)
The €50,000 restoration of the ark was funded by three bank foundations: Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Vercelli and Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Torino and the Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo.
“In the year of ‘lockdowns,’ and despite the delays, the community has now taken back a precious witness of its history and culture,” the Jewish community said in a statement.
The baroque-style ark is said to date back to 1600, well before the imposition of the Vercelli ghetto in the 1720s, as a resident Jewish community had been living in the city since the early 15th century, according to the current Jewish community.
The Ark was likely used in one of the first Jewish prayer houses in the Ghetto period until 1943, according to the community. 
400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)
According to the Jewish Heritage Europe statement, its decoration includes faux marble, columns and capitals, and carved vegetation motifs and geometric elements, adding that the two wooden lateral panels with golden Hebrew inscriptions were placed later, around the middle of the 18th century.
The Vercelli Jewish community has been active since the early 2000s in promoting the conservation and restoration of local Jewish heritage such as centuries-old synagogue textiles, ritual objects, and the synagogue’s stained-glass windows, thanks to the leadership of its president, Rossella Bottini Treves.
400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)400-year-old Aron HaKodesh fully restored by Vercelli Jewish community. (Credit: Jewish Community of Vercelli)
“The artifact has allowed our community to understand more about the history of Jews in Vercelli, offering tangible proof of their daily life,” she said.


Tags Holocaust synagogue italy europe Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by