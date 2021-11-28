A million reasons to love 'Giving Tuesday'

Supporters of Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) have been given a million more reasons to give generously on Giving Tuesday taking place this November 30, thanks to a $1 million match generously provided by philanthropic couple Andrea and Mike Leven.
“Everything that Andrea and I do in our professional and philanthropic lives is about maximizing our impact,” said Mike Leven. “Whether it’s supporting our Jewish community or the land and people of Israel, we constantly ask ourselves ‘how can we positively impact the greatest number of people in a way that is enduring and resourceful?’ By providing this matching gift, we hope our community will be motivated to give generously in the knowledge that their gift will be matched dollar for dollar.”
Jewish National Fund-USA vice president campaign, Ben Gutmann, applauded the Leven’s generosity, noting the couple’s lifelong support for philanthropic causes. “Andrea and Mike are two people who not only create change, they also bring as many people along with them,” said Gutmann. “Through initiatives like The Jewish Future Pledge, Andrea and Mike are inspiring Jewish people across the world to ensure our legacy lives on for generations to come.”
In addition to the Leven’s matching gift, supporters of Israel also have another reason to feel inspired on November 30 with JNF-USA’s Breakfast for Israel taking place from coast to coast both online and in-person. The complimentary breakfast will showcase the organization’s achievements in the Negev and Galilee as the organization attracts 800,000 new residents to the country’s north and south.
To support the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere on Giving Tuesday, visit jnf.org/givingtuesday. For more information about this year’s Breakfast for Israel, taking place on November 30 at 8.00 am ET, visit jnf.org/bfi.