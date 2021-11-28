The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

A million reasons to love 'Giving Tuesday'

"How can we positively impact the greatest number of people in a way that is enduring and resourceful?" asked Mike Leven.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 19:18

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 19:24
Kids in the Arava hold a JNF-USA Blue Box (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kids in the Arava hold a JNF-USA Blue Box
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Supporters of Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) have been given a million more reasons to give generously on Giving Tuesday taking place this November 30, thanks to a $1 million match generously provided by philanthropic couple Andrea and Mike Leven.
“Everything that Andrea and I do in our professional and philanthropic lives is about maximizing our impact,” said Mike Leven. “Whether it’s supporting our Jewish community or the land and people of Israel, we constantly ask ourselves ‘how can we positively impact the greatest number of people in a way that is enduring and resourceful?’ By providing this matching gift, we hope our community will be motivated to give generously in the knowledge that their gift will be matched dollar for dollar.”
Jewish National Fund-USA vice president campaign, Ben Gutmann, applauded the Leven’s generosity, noting the couple’s lifelong support for philanthropic causes. “Andrea and Mike are two people who not only create change,  they also bring as many people along with them,” said Gutmann. “Through initiatives like The Jewish Future Pledge, Andrea and Mike are inspiring Jewish people across the world to ensure our legacy lives on for generations to come.”
In addition to the Leven’s matching gift, supporters of Israel also have another reason to feel inspired on November 30 with JNF-USA’s Breakfast for Israel taking place from coast to coast both online and in-person. The complimentary breakfast will showcase the organization’s achievements in the Negev and Galilee as the organization attracts 800,000 new residents to the country’s north and south.
To support the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere on Giving Tuesday, visit jnf.org/givingtuesday. For more information about this year’s Breakfast for Israel, taking place on November 30 at 8.00 am ET, visit jnf.org/bfi.


Tags Israel jewish philanthropy Jewish National Fund jews usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by