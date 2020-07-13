Aaron Keyak will lead Biden campaign’s Jewish outreach

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tapped Aaron Keyak, a longtime political strategist and consultant, as the campaign point man for Jewish outreach, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed. The Jewish Insider first reported Keyak’s appointment.According to the Biden campaign’s job listing, the position is aimed to “build and manage a national outreach program to support the political objectives of the campaign.” Keyak is the managing partner and co-founder of Bluelight Strategies, a Washington-based consulting firm. He previously served as the communications director for Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York), and as the communications director and top Middle East adviser for former rep. Steve Rothman (D-New Jersey).During the 2012 presidential election, he headed the campaign media “Hub,” a rapid-response research and media outreach team that promoted president Barack Obama’s message around foreign policy issues and to the Jewish community.Following Obama’s reelection in 2012, he became the interim executive director for the National Jewish Democratic Council (NJDC). During the 2008 election and for the first year of President Obama’s term, he led NJDC’s press operations.Earlier this year, he published an op-ed at the Post, arguing that the former US vice president “has long been a staunch friend of the Jewish community, from his steadfast backing of the State of Israel to his intransigence in the face of antisemitism and hate crimes.“Down the line, a Biden administration can be trusted to deliver on the issues that are most important to us as Americans and members of the Jewish community,” he wrote in his op-ed.