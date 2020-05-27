The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Amid the pandemic Russian Jews stay cautious, receive Shavuot packages

Since the fall of the Soviet regime, Jewish life in Russia has experienced an incredible revival.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 27, 2020 19:13
Shabbat packages preparation and distribution at the Jewish community of Irkutsk in Siberia, Russia, May 2020. (photo credit: THE JEWISH COMMUNITY OF IRKUTSK)
Shabbat packages preparation and distribution at the Jewish community of Irkutsk in Siberia, Russia, May 2020.
(photo credit: THE JEWISH COMMUNITY OF IRKUTSK)
When the coronavirus crisis started to deepen, the Jewish community of Irkutsk took the issue very seriously. Before any form of lockdown was required by the Russian authorities the community in the eastern Siberian city had closed the synagogue, the kindergarten, all clubs and suspended all in person activities.
The decision seems to have paid off: over two months later nobody in the community has been infected, Dorit Wagner, who together with her husband Rabbi Aaron Wagner is the local emissary of the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic, explained to The Jerusalem Post.
“During this pandemic, we have been functioning on three different tracks of special initiatives,” she said. “We have been working on keeping people’s spirits up, for example by engaging several musicians, more or less famous to send special messages and songs to the community. We also call all the elderly, many of whom are at home by themselves, once or twice a week to chat. 
"For the material aspect, everyone who is in need of medicine, food and similar can turn to us. Regarding the spiritual aspect, we offer regular online classes and every week we distribute Shabbat packages, with challot, wine, candles, Jewish books, to allow to celebrate Shabbat properly in their own home.”
Located not far from the vast and popular touristic attraction of Lake Baikal, Irkutsk is home to a Jewish population of a few thousand people. The Wagners are not the only ones offering the local Jews Shabbat packages: since the beginning of the pandemic, tens of thousands of boxes have been handed out all over the country, where at least 200,000 Jews live.
Since the fall of the Soviet regime, Jewish life in Russia has experienced an incredible revival. In Moscow alone there are dozens of synagogues as well as kosher restaurants, schools and Jewish organizations of all kinds.
With over 362,000 people infected with COVID-19, Russia is currently the third country in the world per number of cases after the US and Brazil, although the very low number of people who officially succumbed to the virus, fewer than 4,000, together with several denounces on lack of transparency in reporting cause of deaths have cast doubts on the accuracy of the official data.
Compared to the rest of the country, the Jewish community was quick to make the decision, after several people had gotten infected at a Purim party on March 8 at the Bolshaya Bronnaya Synagogue, one of the most prominent in the capital. Within two weeks, everything was shut down, in what turned out to be an accurate anticipation of measures enacted by the authorities.
Speaking at a recent event by Limmud FSU International, the branch of the educational Jewish organization Limmud devoted to Russian speaking communities, the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar highlighted the importance of solidarity within the Jewish community and outside of it.
“People understand that others are thinking of them,” he said. “On the wider plane this finds expression through people – and countries – actually becoming friendlier. Arguments and disagreements from before the pandemic now seem to be really not that important. People are becoming softer.”
The rabbi also urged people to try and use the crisis as an opportunity to learn and grow. “We are in quarantine; use it,” he pointed out. “If we don’t use it in some way, we will not be able to teach our children anything from it. We need to find out what is important for us; we need to ask ourselves how we can help others.”
The Jewish communities are constantly in touch with each other.
“Our community works under the umbrella of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, which covers about 90% of the communities,” Wagner explained. “We are constantly in contact with one another and we are all taking the crisis very seriously. People have been listening because it is the message that all the rabbis and all the communities have been conveying.”
A crucial question is also how the economic crisis parallel to the health emergency is going to affect the community in a country whose economy was already suffering from international sanctions.
Wagner said that even if the authorities are looking into easing up the restrictions, they are going to be very careful in bringing back in-person activities.
“We tell people that we might open things up again much later because there is nothing more important than protecting the lives of people,” she said.
In the meantime, for Shavuot the community is going to deliver special packages to celebrate the holiday, which begins on Thursday at nightfall.
“Moreover, even though we are not going to be able to be in the synagogue or to read from the Torah, we are asking people to all read the Ten Commandments in their homes at 12 on Friday,” the emissary explained, referring to the tradition of reading the Decalogue as the Torah portion for Shavuot. “Our aim is to keep the community united, we see that people miss going to the synagogue very much but we are trying to keep things as normal as possible and I think is working. G-d willing we will be able to get soon back to our community life.”


Tags Russia Russian Jewish Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by