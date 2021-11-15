$10,000 reward offered for info on antisemitic attack in Brooklyn

A $10,000 reward has been put out for information about an unknown individual who assaulted a Jewish man in Brooklyn on November 11.

The 25-year-old victim was reportedly assaulted by a man, around 19 years old and five feet 10 inches, and shouted antisemitic statements before fleeing, according to The Algemeiner.

The NYPD has begun investigating and the Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward of $10,000 for any information that might put the perpetrator behind bars.

"We are once again reeling in the wake of a possible antisemitic attack in Crown Heights, Brooklyn," ADL NY/NJ regional director Scott Richman said in a statement.

"These incidents have a profound impact on the entire community - causing trauma, fear and substantial distress. We want all New Yorkers to know that these acts will not be tolerated or ignored. We hope that this reward will bring about information that will lead to a swift arrest."



pic.twitter.com/gtPpFdBX9L We are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/s responsible for the alleged #antisemitic assault of a Jewish man in Crown Heights on Thursday evening, November 11. Anyone with info please contact @NYPDTips November 12, 2021

The assault is one of a few notable antisemitic incidents to have happened in New York recently.

On November 10, just one day earlier, an individual drew swastikas on the turnstiles and New York Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) posters at the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force tweeted pictures of the individual and asked those who know the suspect personally to contact the police department as soon as possible.