Drunken duo kicks, punches Jewish man in Brooklyn

A Jewish man was attacked outside of a Brooklyn, New York nightclub by a pair of men in an apparent antisemitic hate crime, Brooklyn Police announced last Saturday.

The incident occurred on August 28 at 2:30 AM when the two assailants, who appeared intoxicated and unsteady on their feet, attacked the man they suspected of being Jewish.

Upon seeing the Jewish man, the men yelled “F**k Jews” and “Jews shouldn’t exist” before physically attacking the man, punching and kicking him to the ground before storming off.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face, neck and left arm. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

This is the latest among a string of antisemitic attacks across Brooklyn, a hub of Jewish history and culture with a population of over 500,000 Jews.

A man was attacked in Brooklyn by a man yelling antisemitic slurs last June. Earlier that May, an elderly man was attacked outside of a Brooklyn synagogue.

A FAMILY pauses in the street as people celebrate Purim in Brooklyn earlier this month. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

The attacks come amid a rise of antisemitism in the United States. The AJC’s (American Jewish Committee) “State of Antisemitism in America” report shows 82% of American Jews believe antisemitism has increased over the past five years.

“That one in four American Jews has been the target of antisemitism over the past year alone, and that four out of ten have taken steps to conceal their Jewishness or curtail their activities as a result, should alarm all Americans," said AJC CEO David Harris.