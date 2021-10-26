The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Drunken duo kicks, punches Jewish man in Brooklyn

This is the latest among a string of antisemitic attacks across Brooklyn, a hub of Jewish history and culture with a population of over 500,000 Jews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 03:21
A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (photo credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)
A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020.
(photo credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)
A Jewish man was attacked outside of a Brooklyn, New York nightclub by a pair of men in an apparent antisemitic hate crime, Brooklyn Police announced last Saturday.
The incident occurred on August 28 at 2:30 AM when the two assailants, who appeared intoxicated and unsteady on their feet, attacked the man they suspected of being Jewish.
Upon seeing the Jewish man, the men yelled “F**k Jews” and “Jews shouldn’t exist” before physically attacking the man, punching and kicking him to the ground before storming off.
The victim suffered minor injuries to his face, neck and left arm. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.
This is the latest among a string of antisemitic attacks across Brooklyn, a hub of Jewish history and culture with a population of over 500,000 Jews.
A man was attacked in Brooklyn by a man yelling antisemitic slurs last June. Earlier that May, an elderly man was attacked outside of a Brooklyn synagogue.
A FAMILY pauses in the street as people celebrate Purim in Brooklyn earlier this month. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)A FAMILY pauses in the street as people celebrate Purim in Brooklyn earlier this month. (credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
The attacks come amid a rise of antisemitism in the United States. The AJC’s (American Jewish Committee) “State of Antisemitism in America” report shows 82% of American Jews believe antisemitism has increased over the past five years.
“That one in four American Jews has been the target of antisemitism over the past year alone, and that four out of ten have taken steps to conceal their Jewishness or curtail their activities as a result, should alarm all Americans," said AJC CEO David Harris.


Tags American Jewry United States violence antisemitism Jews in America
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by