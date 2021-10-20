18-year-old UK neo-Nazi jailed 11 years on terror charges

An 18-year-old British neo-Nazi has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in jail for preparing acts of terrorism for wanting to execute his Asian friend from school, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Matthew Cronjager , from Ingatestone, Essex, told the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London, known as the Old Bailey, that he wanted to execute his friend after being told he had slept with white girls.

Cronjager had also pleaded guilty to disseminating terrorist publications on Telegram.

The British teenager, who is on the autistic spectrum, joined a fascist Telegram group called The British Hand, where he and like-minded people shared extremist views.

In the group, Cronjager allegedly discussed whether to manufacture a 3D printed gun or buy a conventional shotgun. According to the BBC, The neo-Nazi offered to set up a collective PayPal account in November to buy weapons for the Telegram group members.

He also claimed to have set himself up as the "boss" of a terrorist cell and had made a virtual library of propaganda and explosives-making manuals, the BBC reported.

Nazi salute neo-Nazi 370 (credit: REUTERS/Tim Shaffer)

Police arrested Cronjager at his home in December after seizing material proving his commitment to "extreme right-wing causes." In court, he renounced his extremist views, claiming he was lonely and miserable.

Cronjager also claimed he never meant to do anything to his school friend, his attorney claiming that in reality, he was "nothing more than a keyboard warrior."

He was found guilty in September 2021.