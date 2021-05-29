Cambridge graduate jailed for intent to carry out Nazi agenda

Oliver Bel, a 24-year-old math graduate from Manchester in the UK was initially charged with his crimes in 2020, and after refusing to give evidence at his trial he was convicted of his crimes last month.

Bel originally came to police attention after a professor at his university reported his antisemitic comments to the Counter Terrorism Unit in Cambridge.

He made comments on social media where he sympathized with Nazis, described Jews as "parasites" and said "extermination is the best option for them," and used offensive language to describe black people and gay people.

He was also active in several extremist social media groups, and had been in contact with Alex Davies, the founder of a banned British neo-Nazi group, National Action.

When the police arrived to question him at his home they found a copy of "The Anarchists' Cookbook," which contains instructions on how to make a bomb. His claim that he owned it for academic research was deemed to be untrue, and he was formally charged and convicted in April on two counts of collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

At his sentencing the judge called him "an arrogant young man," and said he was "blessed with high intelligence [but his] heart is filled with so much hatred."

Following the decision, Superintendent Will Chatterton from the counter terrorism police unit said: "Although Bel pleaded not guilty to the charges, the evidence presented to the court by the investigations team lead to him being jailed and I hope this shows the determination we have to eradicate this type of extremely dangerous terrorist activity."

Anti-fascist group Hope not Hate welcomed his sentence, saying it should serve as a "reminder of the continued growth in the threat of far-right terror."

A graduate of Cambridge University was jailed for two years earlier this week after detailed instructions on how to make a bomb were found to be in his possession.