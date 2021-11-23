The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian News

50% of American Evangelicals say Jews don’t go to heaven

50% of American Evangelicals believe that Jews and members of other religions – even if they believe in God – are not eligibile for eternal life in heaven, according to a new PEW survey.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 20:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 21:17
American evangelicals pray (photo credit: REUTERS)
American evangelicals pray
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Half of American Evangelicals say that “my religion is the one true faith leading to eternal life in heaven” and that members of other religions – even if they believe in God like Jews – are not included.
This is according to the results of a new Pew Research Center survey of nearly 6,500 US adults. The survey was taken between September 20-26 on the Center’s American Trends Panel. Although its focus was meant to be on how people of faith view the suffering in the world caused by the COVID crisis, the survey also asked questions about individuals' views of the afterlife – heaven and hell.
In general, the survey found that the majority of Americans believe in heaven (73%), but they are conflicted about who can go there.
Nearly one-third (31%) of all American Christians say their religion is the one true faith leading to eternal life in heaven, compared to 58% who say that there are multiple religions that can lead to heaven.
Some 19% of Evangelicals say that members of other Christian denominations can lead to eternal life in heaven and 44% say many religions can lead to eternal life in heaven.
Heaven and Hell (credit: NEEDPIX.COM)Heaven and Hell (credit: NEEDPIX.COM)
Catholics are much more likely (71%) to believe that many religions can lead to eternal life in heaven.
About a third (32%) of Americans say people who do not believe in God cannot enter heaven, compared to 39% who say that they can. Evangelical Protestants especially feel that belief in God is a prerequisite for heaven, with 71% saying that only those who do so can go. 
There are also divisions between Republicans and Democrats, with 44% of Republicans say that they believe in heaven and that people who do not believe in God cannot go there, compared to 21% of Democrats who hold the same view. 
Older people are more likely to be exclusive than younger people, with 35% of American adults over the age of 65 and 41% between the ages of 50 and 64 saying that only people who believe in God can go to heaven, compared to 21% of people ages 18 to 29 and 29% of people ages 30 to 49.
Another 62% of US adults say they believe in hell. 
Those who expressed belief in both heaven and hell were further surveyed and asked to describe the nature of these places. The majority (69%) say heaven is free of suffering, 65% say individuals are reunited with their loved ones who previously died, 60% the dad can meet God and 60% say that individuals in heaven have “perfectly healthy bodies.”
In contrast, hell is a place of psychological suffering (53%), where people become aware of the suffering they created in the world (53%) and where individuals experience physical suffering (51%).
Around a quarter of American adults (26%) do not believe in heaven or hell.
Nearly half of Americans (58%) say they believe in God as described in the Bible. Another third (32%) say they believe in some other higher power.
The survey was conducted among Americans of all religions, but it did not obtain enough respondents from Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus or Mormons to report separately on their views, Pew said. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.9 percentage points. 
Regarding the surveys attempt to answer philosophical questions about why there is so much suffering in the world, such as the death of more than 5 million people from COVID-19 in the last two years, the majority of Americans do not blame God but say that bad things happen as a result of random change, people’s own actions and the way society is structured. 
Though some believe that Satan is the cause of evil in the world.
Among the 91% who believe in God or another higher power, Pew asked additional questions about the relationship between God and human suffering. 
Some 80% of respondents say suffering comes from people and not God, though more than half (56%) believe that God chooses “not to stop the suffering in the world because it is part of a larger plan.”
Moreover, nearly half (48%) of people who believe in God or a higher power say that “Satan is responsible for most of the suffering in the world” reflects their views either “very well” or “somewhat well." This view is especially strong among Evangelicals.
Most Americans, however, blame people and the society they live in for the world’s suffering.
Some 71% say “suffering is mostly a consequence of people’s own actions.” A similar 69% say “suffering is mostly a result of the way society is structured.” Separately, 68% of respondents say “everything in life happens for a reason.” And 61% say that suffering is meant “to provide an opportunity for people to come out stronger.” 
Few Americans (4%) say “all or most” suffering is a punishment from God. Rather nearly half (46%) stressed that “none at all” of the suffering in the world is punishment for God.

sign up to our newsletter


Tags Evangelical jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Malaysia treatment of Israel is backward - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by