50% of American Evangelicals say Jews don’t go to heaven

Half of American Evangelicals say that “my religion is the one true faith leading to eternal life in heaven” and that members of other religions – even if they believe in God like Jews – are not included.

This is according to the results of a new Pew Research Center survey of nearly 6,500 US adults. The survey was taken between September 20-26 on the Center’s American Trends Panel. Although its focus was meant to be on how people of faith view the suffering in the world caused by the COVID crisis, the survey also asked questions about individuals' views of the afterlife – heaven and hell.

In general, the survey found that the majority of Americans believe in heaven (73%), but they are conflicted about who can go there.

Nearly one-third (31%) of all American Christians say their religion is the one true faith leading to eternal life in heaven, compared to 58% who say that there are multiple religions that can lead to heaven.

Some 19% of Evangelicals say that members of other Christian denominations can lead to eternal life in heaven and 44% say many religions can lead to eternal life in heaven.

Heaven and Hell (credit: NEEDPIX.COM)

Catholics are much more likely (71%) to believe that many religions can lead to eternal life in heaven.

About a third (32%) of Americans say people who do not believe in God cannot enter heaven, compared to 39% who say that they can. Evangelical Protestants especially feel that belief in God is a prerequisite for heaven, with 71% saying that only those who do so can go.

There are also divisions between Republicans and Democrats, with 44% of Republicans say that they believe in heaven and that people who do not believe in God cannot go there, compared to 21% of Democrats who hold the same view.

Older people are more likely to be exclusive than younger people, with 35% of American adults over the age of 65 and 41% between the ages of 50 and 64 saying that only people who believe in God can go to heaven, compared to 21% of people ages 18 to 29 and 29% of people ages 30 to 49.

Another 62% of US adults say they believe in hell.

Those who expressed belief in both heaven and hell were further surveyed and asked to describe the nature of these places. The majority (69%) say heaven is free of suffering, 65% say individuals are reunited with their loved ones who previously died, 60% the dad can meet God and 60% say that individuals in heaven have “perfectly healthy bodies.”

In contrast, hell is a place of psychological suffering (53%), where people become aware of the suffering they created in the world (53%) and where individuals experience physical suffering (51%).

Around a quarter of American adults (26%) do not believe in heaven or hell.

Nearly half of Americans (58%) say they believe in God as described in the Bible. Another third (32%) say they believe in some other higher power.

The survey was conducted among Americans of all religions, but it did not obtain enough respondents from Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus or Mormons to report separately on their views, Pew said. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Regarding the surveys attempt to answer philosophical questions about why there is so much suffering in the world, such as the death of more than 5 million people from COVID-19 in the last two years, the majority of Americans do not blame God but say that bad things happen as a result of random change, people’s own actions and the way society is structured.

Though some believe that Satan is the cause of evil in the world.

Among the 91% who believe in God or another higher power, Pew asked additional questions about the relationship between God and human suffering.

Some 80% of respondents say suffering comes from people and not God, though more than half (56%) believe that God chooses “not to stop the suffering in the world because it is part of a larger plan.”

Moreover, nearly half (48%) of people who believe in God or a higher power say that “Satan is responsible for most of the suffering in the world” reflects their views either “very well” or “somewhat well." This view is especially strong among Evangelicals.

Most Americans, however, blame people and the society they live in for the world’s suffering.

Some 71% say “suffering is mostly a consequence of people’s own actions.” A similar 69% say “suffering is mostly a result of the way society is structured.” Separately, 68% of respondents say “everything in life happens for a reason.” And 61% say that suffering is meant “to provide an opportunity for people to come out stronger.”

Few Americans (4%) say “all or most” suffering is a punishment from God. Rather nearly half (46%) stressed that “none at all” of the suffering in the world is punishment for God.