Alaskan Republican compares Biden to Hitler in tweet

An Alaskan Republican representative compared a speech given by Joe Biden to one given by Adolf Hitler in a recent tweet.

Rep. David Eastman compared Biden's “we’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us" statement regarding unvaccinated Americans to a speech by Hitler in 1938 with the phrase "...my patience is now at an end." Hitler's speech was threatening war over Czechoslovakia.





No idea what made me remember this speech the other day.pic.twitter.com/klFXWe8O4L "...my patience is now at an end." - Adolph Hitler, Sept 26, 1938No idea what made me remember this speech the other day. https://t.co/MJAHfitJUU September 16, 2021

With his tweet, he included a link to a website run by Carolyn Yeager. The website contains categories such as "Protocols of Zion" and as a whole contains countless examples of Holocaust denial.

Eastman's comments were criticized during a meeting of the Anchorage Caucus.

“They’re analogizing something designed to save the lives of American citizens to an undemocratic, fascist regime that was bent on killing 6 million Europeans. I just don’t understand the linkage. And by the way, it’s offensive as hell,” said Rep. Andy Josephson, a Democrat from Anchorage, according to Anchorage Daily News.

Anchorage Daily News also reported that Eastman has been disinvited from events of the West Point Society of Alaska, and that Eastman was unaware that the website he linked to was a Holocaust denial site.

Eastman has made several anti-vaccination comments in the past, tweeting an article titled "This Is 1938: First, They Came for the Unvaccinated" a reference to the famous "First they came for the socialists" quote, making another Holocaust reference.



Few of us can see into the future, excepting those rare times when the present echoes the past especially vibrantly. This is one of those times. https://t.co/p5aSy4VTAk August 18, 2021

When asked whether he is a Holocaust denier he said, “No, there’s nothing to deny. But I do support and defend free speech, because if we can’t talk about those atrocities, then it increases chance they’ll continue.”