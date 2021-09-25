The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Alaskan Republican compares Biden to Hitler in tweet

Representative David Eastman compared a quote from a speech of Joe Biden's to one of Adolf Hitler's, causing backlash from his fellow representatives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 17:25
An Alaskan Republican representative compared a speech given by Joe Biden to one given by Adolf Hitler in a recent tweet. 
Rep. David Eastman compared Biden's “we’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us" statement regarding unvaccinated Americans to a speech by Hitler in 1938 with the phrase "...my patience is now at an end." Hitler's speech was threatening war over Czechoslovakia. 
With his tweet, he included a link to a website run by Carolyn Yeager. The website contains categories such as "Protocols of Zion" and as a whole contains countless examples of Holocaust denial. 
Eastman's comments were criticized during a meeting of the Anchorage Caucus. 
“They’re analogizing something designed to save the lives of American citizens to an undemocratic, fascist regime that was bent on killing 6 million Europeans. I just don’t understand the linkage. And by the way, it’s offensive as hell,” said Rep. Andy Josephson, a Democrat from Anchorage, according to Anchorage Daily News
Anchorage Daily News also reported that Eastman has been disinvited from events of the West Point Society of Alaska, and that Eastman was unaware that the website he linked to was a Holocaust denial site. 
Eastman has made several anti-vaccination comments in the past, tweeting an article titled "This Is 1938: First, They Came for the Unvaccinated" a reference to the famous "First they came for the socialists" quote, making another Holocaust reference. 
When asked whether he is a Holocaust denier he said, “No, there’s nothing to deny. But I do support and defend free speech, because if we can’t talk about those atrocities, then it increases chance they’ll continue.”
Eastman allegedly attended the January 6 insurrection in Washington DC. 


