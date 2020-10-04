Antisemitic graffiti found at site of Wisconsin house fire

Police are investigating after "racist and antisemitic hate speech" was found graffitied at the scene of a suspicious fire last week in Appleton, Wisconsin, the Appleton Post-Crescent reported Friday.The fire, which took place last Sunday morning in a downtown Appleton neighborhood, was described by police as a possible arson attack, and while no suspects have been arrested, the victims, who have gone unnamed to protect their privacy, claim the ones behind the arson attack also spray painted the hate speech graffiti after a failed break-in attempt. "The perpetrator(s) spray-painted our home, vehicle and property, using racist and antisemitic hate speech," the victims said in a statement uploaded to Facebook Friday morning by the Appleton police."There was a significant fire and explosion caused by this attempt."
The victims said they were "disturbed that this occurred in our community, but we are thankful for our friends, family and supportive community," and encourage those with relevant information to contact the police department.
MEDIA RELEASE October 2, 2020 Hate Has No Home Here APPLETON, WI (October 2, 2020): Earlier this week we shared...Posted by Appleton Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020
