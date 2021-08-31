The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Antisemitism growing at US college campuses - survey

Alums for Campus Fairness (ACF) found in a survey that antisemitism was an overwhelming problem on campus, and 4 students out of 5 heard antisemitic comments made by fellow students

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 02:41
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Antisemitism is on the rise at universities across the United States, according to a survey conducted by the Alums for Campus Fairness.
 (ACF) is America’s "unified alumni voice on issues of antisemitism, demonization of Israel, and bigotry," according to the organization's website. 
Conducted between late March and mid-June of this year, the organization partnered with Jewish on Campus to recruit respondents and recorded multiple forms of antisemitism on campuses.
Examples include stereotyping, anti-Zionism, threats of violence, slurs, Holocaust comparisons, and even physical assault documented in reports from 500 respondents comprised of current students and alumni that are or were involved in Jewish affiliations.
“These findings illuminate the troubling reality on US campuses—antisemitism is increasingly a pernicious threat, with Jewish students under siege,” ACF Executive Director Avi D. Gordon said. “Today’s universities take great pains to embrace and protect students from all races, religions, and backgrounds. But Jewish students are often left to fend for themselves against discrimination.”
Alums for Campus Fairness stands up for Israel on campuses across North America (credit: Courtesy)Alums for Campus Fairness stands up for Israel on campuses across North America (credit: Courtesy)
According to the reports, all respondents say antisemitism is a problem on campus and half of the students say that discrimination against Jews is increasing on the campus they study in, including reports of some Jewish students experiencing discrimination first-hand.
“I had a professor make a horribly offensive analogy about the Holocaust. When I told her it was offensive, she gaslit me and said if I was so sensitive, I should find another career,” one student said. 
Furthermore, nearly 4 out of 5 students have heard of another student making antisemitic comments, with also almost half of them having "experienced or heard firsthand about being physically threatened because they identify as Jewish," according to the ACF.


