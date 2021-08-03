Antisemitism decreases while other hate crimes rise in Spain - report

Hate crimes have been on the rise in Spain , according to a report by the Spanish Interior Ministry, who also reported that antisemitism was actually decreasing by 40% in comparison to other minority groups.

On the other hand, hate crimes against people with disabilities and on sex/gender have increased.

Other forms of discrimination that have also decreased alongside antisemitism are racism, ideology, and gender identity, according to the website of the Spanish Interior Ministry.

The statistics state that young men are mostly likely to be either the victim or perpetrator of hate crimes and antisemitism.

One of the more recent and controversial forms of prejudice against Jews in Spain was in June, where a Catalan TV host criticized Israel during a swimming competition, where the Israeli women's swimming team was competing.

The Spanish book on survey reports of hate crimes lists the definition of antisemitism as "any act of hatred, violence, discrimination, phobia and rejection, practiced against Jews or the State of Israel."

Data by the Spanish Interior Ministry website concluded that hate crimes have increased over the past year by 9.3%, marking an "objective and constant increase in hate crimes," as said by Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.