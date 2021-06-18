Catalan TV host criticizes Israel during swimming competition

A Catalan TV host strongly criticized Israel during a swimming competition broadcasted to spectators of the sport, which was later posted on Twitter by the Combat Antisemitism Movement on Thursday.
During the broadcast, when commenting on the Israeli women's swimming team, the tv host said "Beyond the technical aspects, I would like to point out that Israel's international presence in the field of sport and culture is another strategy for the laundering of genocide and the violation of human rights that they are committing against the Palestinian people."
"We have seen it here, at the Pre-Olympic Games in Barcelona, we have seen it repeatedly at Eurovision. It seems that during these events the war crimes of the Israeli state disappear. We have to be aware as spectators and make this situation visible so as not to normalize it," the host added.
Two Israeli swimmers awaited their results in their final qualifying, but instead of highlighting their achievement, Catalan TV channel commentator took the opportunity to make inciting anti-Israel and antisemitic remarks, and accused them of serving as a cover for “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/avwL9AZ880— Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) June 17, 2021
The comments come off the heels of the IDF's Operation Guardian of the Walls and heightened tensions among Israeli Jews and Palestinians following incidences of violence in Jerusalem.
