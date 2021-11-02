Antisemitism has become a chronic and recurring aspect for many French Jews and has damaged the fabric of the Jewish community in certain parts of France, president of the CRIF Jewish umbrella organization Francis Kalifat said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview in Jerusalem during a current CRIF mission to Israel, Kalifat said a central concern of French Jews today is antisemitism from all sides of the political map, but noted that antisemitism from the Muslim community has had especially malign effects on Jewish communities.

At the same time, Kalifat insisted that Jewish life in France is flourishing and that Jewish communities are growing and expanding their institutions and activities.

Kalifat is in Israel together with other French Jewish officials on CRIF’s first mission to the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is set to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and has already met with Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai.

Asked what is on the agenda for French Jewry at present, Kalifat immediately underlined the community’s concern with ongoing and persistent antisemitism.

PROTESTORS GATHER outside the French Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday to demand justice for Sarah Halimi, who was murdered by an antisemitic assailant in her apartment in Paris in 2017. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Anti-Jewish hatred continues to emanate from the far Right, as well as the extreme Left, which is often masked behind anti-Zionism, he said.

But antisemitism from radical parts of the Muslim community is what concerns French Jews the most, Kalifat asserted, pointing out that 12 French Jews have been killed in France over the last 15 years by extremist Muslims.

And antisemitism in the Muslim community, particularly in the suburbs of French cities which are often areas of low socioeconomic status and with large immigrant communities from North Africa, but where significant Jewish communities are also present, has been especially damaging

Antisemitic incidents range from stealing the mail from the mailbox of a Jewish residence, antisemitic graffiti, removing a mezuzah, scratching up a Jewish-owned car or puncturing its tires, along with general antisemitic abuse.

“This is what makes Jews uncomfortable in these underprivileged areas of big cities, and makes them leave to more privileged areas once they can avoid it to avoid being harassed by this kind of daily antisemitism,” said Kalifat.

Clarifying somewhat, he said that antisemitic incidents do not necessarily happen every day but that French Jews in these neighborhoods constantly have to live in a reality where they might be subjected to antisemitism.

Regardless, the phenomenon is having a real affect and leading to an exodus of Jews who can afford to move from such areas.

“It’s domestic exile,” says Kalifat.

But this situation also has an impact on the many Jews who do not have the means to leave these suburbs, since it reduces the size of the local Jewish community and therefore weakens it.

Synagogues face reduced membership, it impacts the ability to run prayer services, and sometimes leads to the closure of local kosher grocery stores that cannot survive due to reduced numbers of customers.

Kalifat described this as “a total failure of the French Republic in these neighborhoods, not only over antisemitism but for the lack of public authority.”

He noted that France already has strict laws against racism and antisemitism but that these laws are first, not well-enforced in many instances, and second, that such crimes are not given severe enough sanction by the courts.

“This encourages people to re-offend,” said Kalifat.

He said that the political parties are involved in efforts to address the issue, but that the struggle was taking place against a background of “the indifference of the general population” to antisemitism.

“To get rid of antisemitism, we need the mobilization of all French society in all its diversity and across all sectors,” he continued.

“Antisemitism is not the problem of the Jews, it’s the problem of the French Republic at large, and the public authorities must understand that these threats to Jewish life can affect the decision of people living as Jews in France and Europe and needs to be taken into account,” Kalifat said.

Despite the gloom of antisemitism in France, he said that Jews in France are doing well.

“Jewish life in France is flourishing. We are building synagogues, Jewish community centers, there are a lot of Jewish cultural events in France. Jewish education is doing well and France is really the center of Jewish life in Europe,” said Kalifat.