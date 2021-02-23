The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Antisemitism is never funny': Christian group condemns Che's SNL joke

Stereotypical jokes have been "used widely, throughout the generations, to persecute and attack Jews, and even as triggers for genocide."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 10:46
ANCHOR COLIN JOST (left) and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last year. (photo credit: WILL HEATH/NBC/TNS)
ANCHOR COLIN JOST (left) and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last year.
(photo credit: WILL HEATH/NBC/TNS)
Michael Che's now-infamous joke on Saturday Night Live about Israel's vaccination priorities is riling up not only Jews, but Christians as well. 
"Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population,” Che said on the "Weekend Update" segment. “I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half."
"No, Mr. Che and SNL, anti-Semitism is never funny," reads a press release from the Genesis 123 Foundation, a US-based interfaith nonprofit. 
The organization is currently circulating a petition demanding an apology from SNL and its network, NBC. 
As of Monday, over 4.4 million Israelis have been inoculated at least once. So far, some 29,000 Israeli-Arabs over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated, and another 118,000 have received their first jab, according to the Health Ministry.  
As part of Israel's efforts to mass-vaccinate, Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics will operate a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the Qalandiya Crossing in east Jerusalem on Tuesday.
MDA president Jonathan Feldstein joined others, including the AJC and StandWithUS, in insisting that the harmful stereotypes perpetuated by this type of joke can manifest real danger to Jews. 
In the past, Feldstein said, they have been "used widely, throughout the generations, to persecute and attack Jews, and even as triggers for genocide." 
Israel has come under scrutiny for the complications it faced with providing Palestinians in Gaza with the vaccine. 
On Monday, they initiated a vaccine campaign, thanks to doses donated by Russia and the UAE. 
"Our point" in condemning Che's joke, Feldstein noted, "is not to point a finger as much as to highlight this as an egregious and unacceptable mistake, one which can never happen again."


Tags Gaza Palestinians gaza latest news SNL Saturday Night Live Vaccinations antisemitism NBC Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by