The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

BBC ranked third on ‘Global Antisemitism Top Ten List’ by Jewish organization

One of the world's most respected Jewish organizations ranked the BBC third on their Global Antisemitism Top Ten List, which they believe is guilty of several incidences of antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 03:33
BBC headquarters (photo credit: REUTERS)
BBC headquarters
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Highly respected Jewish organization, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, ranked the BBC third on their 'Global Antisemitism Top Ten List', the Algemeiner Journal reported on Sunday. 
The head of the center, Rabbi Marvin Hier, told the Daily Mail that while people might assume the organization would put neo-Nazi groups on the list, "the BBC is there because when a globally recognized organization allows antisemitism to creep into its reporting, it makes it all the more insidious and dangerous.”
"The decision to place the BBC at No 3 came after months of intense debate and discussion."
Hier stated that the organization believes the BBC has been "guilty of several incidences of antisemitism during the past year." He also addressed the network's incorrect reporting on antisemitic attacks and lack of accountability for their condoning of antisemitism. 
Hier mentioned the antisemitic attack in London's Oxford Street last month where a a group of men made Nazi salutes and chanted anti-Israel slogans at a bus filled with Jewish teenagers celebrating Hanukkah. 
Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Marvin Hier (credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Marvin Hier (credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)
“The BBC falsely reported that a victim on the bus used an anti-Muslim slur. But what was heard on tape was a distressed Jewish man speaking in Hebrew appealing for help.”
The Times reported that "BBC sources said that it had consulted Hebrew speakers before concluding that the words were English." Despite audio evidence, the BBC has refused to correct its report.
The center condemned the former BBC journalist, Tala Halawa, who tweeted antisemitic statements such as "Hitler was right."
Hier also cited the tweet made by senior BBC producer Alaa Daraghme captioned: ‘An Israeli settler ramming a Palestinian man near the Lions’ Gate.’
"In fact, the car drove on to the pavement after an attempt by Palestinians to lynch the Jewish driver who lost control of the vehicle", Hier said. The original tweet had been posted when there was "some confusion" over the incident, a BBC source said. Daraghme later clarified what happened in another tweet.
In response to being ranked third on the list, a BBC spokesman has responded by saying, "Antisemitism is abhorrent. The BBC strives to serve the Jewish community, and all communities across our country, fairly with accurate and impartial reporting."


Tags Judaism racism BBC antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by