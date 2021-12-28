Highly respected Jewish organization, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, ranked the BBC third on their 'Global Antisemitism Top Ten List', the Algemeiner Journal reported on Sunday.

The head of the center, Rabbi Marvin Hier, told the Daily Mail that while people might assume the organization would put neo-Nazi groups on the list, "the BBC is there because when a globally recognized organization allows antisemitism to creep into its reporting, it makes it all the more insidious and dangerous.”

"The decision to place the BBC at No 3 came after months of intense debate and discussion."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Hier stated that the organization believes the BBC has been "guilty of several incidences of antisemitism during the past year." He also addressed the network's incorrect reporting on antisemitic attacks and lack of accountability for their condoning of antisemitism.

Hier mentioned the antisemitic attack in London's Oxford Street last month where a a group of men made Nazi salutes and chanted anti-Israel slogans at a bus filled with Jewish teenagers celebrating Hanukkah.

Dean and Founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Marvin Hier (credit: DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS)

“The BBC falsely reported that a victim on the bus used an anti-Muslim slur. But what was heard on tape was a distressed Jewish man speaking in Hebrew appealing for help.”

The Times reported that "BBC sources said that it had consulted Hebrew speakers before concluding that the words were English." Despite audio evidence, the BBC has refused to correct its report.

The center condemned the former BBC journalist, Tala Halawa, who tweeted antisemitic statements such as "Hitler was right."

Hier also cited the tweet made by senior BBC producer Alaa Daraghme captioned: ‘An Israeli settler ramming a Palestinian man near the Lions’ Gate.’

"In fact, the car drove on to the pavement after an attempt by Palestinians to lynch the Jewish driver who lost control of the vehicle", Hier said. The original tweet had been posted when there was "some confusion" over the incident, a BBC source said. Daraghme later clarified what happened in another tweet.