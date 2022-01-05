StandWithUs partners with NYC law firm, state rep to fight antisemitism

New York-area law firm Gerstman Schwartz LLP & Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (District 48) announced a new legal action partnership with Israel advocacy group StandWithUs on Tuesday. The partnership intends to combat a marked rise in antisemitic hate crimes.

Claiming that the existing justice system does not adequately deal with perpetrators of antisemitic crimes, Gerstman Schwartz, Assemblyman Eichenstein, and StandWithUs propose addressing this problem by pursuing civil legal remedies for criminally based antisemitic actions and raising awareness in the community about the availability of such lawsuits.

“We are excited to join in this tremendous partnership with Gerstman Schwartz to help provide remedies for victims of antisemitic hate crimes who might otherwise fail to receive any justice,” said Roz Rothstein, StandWithUs CEO and co-founder. “With antisemitic assaults on the rise, this initiative is desperately needed as a means of holding criminals accountable for their hateful acts targeting Jews.”

“This effort will send the clear message that antisemitic violence will not be tolerated on our watch,” Rothstein declared.

Sebastian Parra speaking at a StandWithUs event. (StandWithUs)) (credit: STAND WITH US)

StandWithUs will rely on its national network of nearly 250 pro bono attorneys as part of the partnership. If cases arise outside of New York, StandWithUs will help find local counsel for the litigation while Gerstman Schwartz provides legal expertise – all with the goal of providing free quality counsel for victims of antisemitism.

“The only way to fight fire is with fire. If they decide to attack us, we are prepared to do the same. If violent antisemites think the criminal justice system is the only thing standing in their way, they are very mistaken. We will track them to the end of the earth and impose civil penalties against them and their assets,” said Brad Gerstman, Partner, Gerstman Schwartz LLP.

“If you were a victim of an antisemitic hate crime, now is the time to come forward and file a civil lawsuit against your attackers,” said NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “Filing a civil lawsuit is an additional consequence that will force perpetrators to regret their actions and will serve to deter others from doing the same.”

“With this new initiative, victims of hate crimes will no longer have to suffer while their attackers get released with a slap on the wrist. It’s time for good citizens to stamp out bigotry and intolerance and ensure that justice will be served,” Eichenstein said.

StandWithUs is an international, non-profit and non-partisan Israel education organization that works to inspire and educate people of all ages about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. Through university fellowships, high school internships, middle school curricula, conferences, materials, social media, educational films, and missions to Israel, StandWithUs supports people around the world who want to educate their schools and communities about Israel.