Simon Wiesenthal center calls on Amazon to remove Nazi films

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who is the Simon Wiesenthal Center ’s Associate Dean and Global Social Action Director, penned an open letter directed towards Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday in which he calls for the ubiquitous platform to remove Nazi propaganda films that are currently available.

Advocacy group “Americans Against Anti-Semitism” found 30 classic Nazi propaganda films – from “The Eternal Jew” to the Riefenstahl Collections – that were available for sale or streaming on the Amazon Prime video network.

Leni Riefenstahl’s films were instrumental in spreading the Nazi propaganda that was key to the Nazi’s rise to power, while The Eternal Jew (Der ewige Jude) was commissioned by Nazi Germany's Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels and depicts Jews as a group that wanders from land to land and likens them to rats.

“These films should be viewed – if at all – in a history class, where educators can expose the lies of Nazi Germany, its violent racist ideology, and it's genocidal hatred of the Jewish people. These films helped create and sustain Jew-hatred which directly led to the ‘Final Solution of the Jewish Question’ and the mass murder of 6 million innocent Jews during WWII,” Cooper said in the letter.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies remotely by videoconference during a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on ''Online Platforms and Market Power'' in this screengrab made from video as the committee meets on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 2 (credit: REUTERS)

“In just a few days, January 20th will mark 80 years to the day that 15 German government Ministers of State, among them 8 PhDs and sons of clergy, voted unanimously to murder every Jew within reach of the Nazi Third Reich. In addition, January 27th will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with formal ceremonies at the United Nations and Auschwitz,” Rabbi Cooper added, as he urged Bezos to “utilize these two important dates this month to announce that these hate propaganda Nazi films, used to help pave the way to the Shoah, will no longer be marketed by Amazon.”

“You better than most understood and understand the power of the internet. Please do what’s right. Please do your share to combat antisemitism and bigotry,” concluded Cooper.