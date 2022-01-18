The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Wiesenthal Center denounces display of ‘Mein Kampf’ at Doha Intl book fair

Hitler's autobiographical manifesto 'Mein Kampf' describes the roots of Hitler’s antisemitism and outlines his political ideology and future plans for Germany.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 02:03

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 02:04
An Arabic-language version of Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" displayed on shelves at the Doha International Book Fair. (photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
An Arabic-language version of Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" displayed on shelves at the Doha International Book Fair.
(photo credit: SIMON WIESENTHAL CENTER)
The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s director for international relations Dr. Shimon Samuels issued a denunciation on Monday of the Doha International Book Fair’s display of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf, which was on display at a Jordanian publisher’s booth.
Mein Kampf (My Struggle) was authored by Hitler when he was serving time in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch – the failed coup attempt by Hitler in 1923. An autobiographical manifesto, the book describes the roots of Hitler’s antisemitism and outlines his political ideology and future plans for Germany.
Dr. Samuels noted that “this is the 8th year of our monitoring antisemitic publications at seven Arab Book Fairs. Most, this year, were clean in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," Samuels said.
The fair hosts several participating embassies: the United States, Russia, Italy, France, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, South Korea, Syria and Palestine. Qatar and the US are celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations during the fair and the US Embassy is this year’s guest of honor.
General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay, Doha, Qatar, Sep 26, 2019. (credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay, Doha, Qatar, Sep 26, 2019. (credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)
The fair’s official catalog claims that “the Doha International Book Fair is a showcase... that reflects human creative and reflective knowledge... spreading the light,” which Samuels made sure to highlight, as the hateful symbol of genocide and antisemitism that helped turn millions against Europe’s Jewish population remains on display in another country that has a record of antisemitism.
“We call on Qatar’s Minister of Culture, H.E. Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, to remove Mein Kampf and make a sweep of recidivist stands from the Fair, and to inform the US Guest of Honour accordingly,” Samuels concluded.


Tags Adolf Hitler qatar simon wiesenthal center Wiesenthal Center antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by