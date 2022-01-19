The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

After Colleyville attack, US officials talk to over 1,500 Jewish reps

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland were among those who participated in the call.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 20:31
Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (photo credit: JTA)
Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held.
(photo credit: JTA)
WASHINGTON – Following Saturday’s attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center hosted several senior administration officials on Tuesday to address the rise of antisemitism in the US and the ways to protect Jewish institutions. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland were among those who participated in the call.
“We convened this Zoom meeting for them to speak to rabbis and school presidents and other synagogue leaders, not only in the Orthodox community,” said Nathan J. Diament, executive director for the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center. He said that over 1,500 Orthodox, Reform, and conservative representatives participated in the call.
“The reason why we convened this was twofold,” he said, “One, we thought it was important for the synagogue community nationally to hear from the most senior officials messages of reassurance and solidarity. All those officials very strongly directly denounce this antisemitic attack; called it an antisemitic attack; called it an act of terror and talked about their commitments to combat antisemitism.”
“Garland and Mayorkas spoke about it in personal terms – Attorney General Garland talked about how when he goes to his synagogue, there’s a police car parked outside, and it’s not just because he’s the attorney-general attending synagogue, but because that’s the situation that we’re in,” said Diament. “And Mayorkas also spoke about it from a posture of a very proud member of the community.”
“What was important about this was [to] have the highest level officials in the US government very clearly saying to the community leadership that they’re focused on this. The whole machinery of their federal agencies are working on this,” said Diament. “I think people should be reassured – to have the attorney-general of the United States or the Secretary of Homeland Security talk in very personal terms about how they are members of the Jewish community in the United States, how they feel the same threat that we all are feeling....it is reassuring to hear these top government officials speak in those terms and basically say, ‘we get it and we’re with you.’”
US Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas holds news conference in Brownsville, Texas (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)US Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas holds news conference in Brownsville, Texas (credit: GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS)
He said that there was “a discussion about resources,” including about the need to increase the nonprofit security grants program, as well as online resources that DHS has to help educate synagogues about security procedures. “Secretary Mayorkas reiterated what he said, publicly, which is that they agree with advocating [efforts] to increase the funding to $360 billion,” said Diament.
“They said that we’re obviously in an environment in which antisemitism has increased,” Diament continued. “They also said that the investigation into this attack in Texas is ongoing and they are still investigating who else is out there that might have been connected to this; who else is out there that might be trying to recruit or motivate other people to do something similar.”
He said that FBI director Wray called on participants – most of whom were synagogue leaders – to establish “a relationship or an open line of communication” with their local FBI field office. “It is a very important relationship to have in addition to the local police,” said Diament.


Tags jewish antisemitism Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by