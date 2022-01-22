The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Austrian artist slammed after posting star of David made of syringes

Two Austrian cities are removing statues created by a prominent artist after the artist shared a picture of the Israeli flag with the Star of David made up of syringes.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 04:54

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2022 04:57
A sculpture by Austrian contemporary artist Manfred Kielnhofer sits atop a section of the former Berlin Wall next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 9, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
A sculpture by Austrian contemporary artist Manfred Kielnhofer sits atop a section of the former Berlin Wall next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 9, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
Manfred Kielnhofer is a sculptor whose “Guardian of Time” series features priest-link masculine figures draped in linen. One of those figures was included in the image that Kielnhofer posted on Facebook, which was surrounded by words including “Jewish.”
The posting comes as Austria is on the verge of becoming the first country to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all adults, a move that is drawing protest from critics of the country’s pandemic rules.
Kielnhofer told BezirksRundSchau, a local newspaper, that he “overshot the mark” with the image, but nonetheless defended it as part of his proclivity to creating “critical things.” He said the text had been added by someone else who had hacked his computer but the criticism of Jews was intentional.
Vaccine manufacturers “are often Jewish. I read that somewhere. Look who the bosses of the pharmaceutical industry are,” Kielnhofer told the newspaper. (The CEO of Pfizer, which produced one widely used vaccine, is Jewish.)
Quayside at Enns river in Steyr, Austria (credit: HERBERT ORTNER, VIENNA, AUSTRIA/CC BY-SA 3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Quayside at Enns river in Steyr, Austria (credit: HERBERT ORTNER, VIENNA, AUSTRIA/CC BY-SA 3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
In response to the posting, the city of Steyr is putting a sculpture from the “Guardian of Time” series into storage. And the mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, said that his city government is ending an agreement to display a “Guardian of Time” statue on a central street, Der Standard reported.
“I’m speechless and shocked by the insidious tastelessness of this conspiracy theory,” Alfred Weidinger, the director of the cultural department of the state of Upper Austria, of which Linz is the capital city, told the APA news agency.
“The mindset of the creator of this illustration represents a threat to all democratic, humane and solidarity values in our country,” Weidinger said. “Even artistic freedom has its limits.”


