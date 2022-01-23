The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jews and Christians hold joint Holocaust memorial in Paris

The ceremony was held in commemoration of the 80-year anniversary of the Wannsee conference, in which the 'Final Solution to the Jewish Problem' was decided on.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 20:01
A cantor sings the Kaddish at a ceremony in Paris marking 80 years since the Wannsee Conference, on January 20, 2022. (photo credit: ALAIN AZRIA)
A cantor sings the Kaddish at a ceremony in Paris marking 80 years since the Wannsee Conference, on January 20, 2022.
(photo credit: ALAIN AZRIA)

A ceremony attended by religious leaders, representatives of Jewish organizations, Holocaust survivors and 100 twelfth-graders was held on Thursday at the Yizkor tent at Paris' Holocaust Museum commemorating 80 years since the infamous Wannsee conference, Maariv reported.

The event was organized by Rabbi Moshe Levin, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Special Assistant to the Rabbi of France and the Rabbi of the French Gendarmerie.

It was held in cooperation with the Vice President of the Russian Jewish Congress Gabriel German Zakhareev. Notable Christian dignitaries also participated, including the President of the Consistory in France, Eli Corsia, the President of the Archbishops' Conference, Mula Bufar, and the president of the Protestant Federation, Mr. Francois Caloroli.

Along with the dignitaries' speeches, Auschwitz survivor Esther Snow shared her story. The students, from the George Lon Alliance and the Pronkeviza Lahsal schools in Paris, lit memorial candles around the Yizkor flame, and the military cantor of Strasbourg and the Rhine region Rabbi Jonathan Bloom said kaddish.

"Even today there are those who seek to destroy us; The world has a responsibility to fight anti-Semitism," Levin said.

Memorial candles and a Star of David are displayed at a ceremony in Paris marking 80 years since the Wannsee Conference, on January 20, 2022. (credit: ALAIN AZRIA)Memorial candles and a Star of David are displayed at a ceremony in Paris marking 80 years since the Wannsee Conference, on January 20, 2022. (credit: ALAIN AZRIA)

"Catholics have a heavy responsibility to fight antisemitism with great determination - our shame and sorrow is a  2000-year-old tradition against the Jews," Bufar said.

"We must focus our work mainly on young people with maximum vigilance to immediately cut off any antisemitic activity they encounter," Coloroli added.

Zakhareev spoke about the broader message of the Holocaust.

"We will focus the human lens on distinguishing between good and evil, we will not speak of 'Nazis' but of 'Nazism'. Despite the evil ideologies at the root of the Holocaust, the message is not to dwell on the dark past but on a future that can illuminate. We will turn the paralyzing memory into a constructive memory, and restore human morality, his image of God, by the union of hearts, without distinction of religion, race, and gender," he said.



Tags Holocaust France antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify its confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
2

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by