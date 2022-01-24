Jewish museum in Oporto, Portugal, building 'antisemite room'

The Oporto Jewish Museum in Oporto, Portugal, is building a room, dubbed the "Antisemite Room," dedicated to spreading awareness of modern antisemitism, housing statues of modern antisemites and displaying their publications.
The museum noted in a statement the important fact that antisemitism can be found across the political spectrum, rather than simply on one side or the other:
"Contemporary antisemitism can be found in radical and fringe groups espousing right-wing, left-wing, or Islamist extremism, it can hide behind anti-Zionism, but it can also be easily found in the center of society," it said.
The museum also shared views regarding the Portuguese government's decision to grant citizenship to Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich amid recent legislation making it easier for descendants of Sephardi Jews to obtain Portuguese passports.
The museum said the Oporto Jewish community largely supports a probe of the decision, hoping it will dispel antisemitic conspiracy theories. The city's chief rabbi, Daniel Litvak, said, "Instead of suitcases of money and Jewish Freemasonry tricks, they will find a nationality procedure complying with legal requirements and two payments of 250 euros: the registration fee and the fee charged by the certifying community. The old myth of trickery and business will be exposed."