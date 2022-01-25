Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed throughout Miami, FL

Hundreds of plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and small rocks were distributed anonymously throughout Miami, Florida on January 23rd. The flyers read: “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and feature names of American policymakers fighting against the pandemic.Miami's mayor, Daniel Gelber, noted that the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) is hard at work at finding the culprit.
This morning hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful anti-Semitic flyer and small pebbles. @MiamiBeachPD is actively investigating to determine their origin. As a precaution we’ve increased patrols in our neighborhoods and… pic.twitter.com/5bx0RvnRoD— Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 23, 2022
It is not the first time an incident that involves the distribution of such flyers happens. The pandemic has given rise to countless antisemitic conspiracy theories since its beginning, but the motif of plastic bags has been oddly persistent. Although the MBPD has not confirmed the source of its local spread yet, similar bags filled with flyers and pebble stones were delivered to hundreds of homes in several major Jewish community hubs in the previous two months.Those flyers, distributed by a neonazi group called the Goyim Defense League, also state that “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and include a list of Jewish COVID-19 response leaders in various institutions. The nationwide antisemitic campaign has appeared on the doorsteps of communities in California, Texas, North Carolina, Maryland, and others. Among the hateful assaults by Goyim Defense League leader John Minadeo II and his followers were a 2019 incident in which members of the group dressed up as Hasidic Jews and espoused “confessions” and apologies on behalf of the Jewish people, saying they were “sorry” that Jews lied about the Holocaust and were responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks.“