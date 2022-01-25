Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed throughout Miami, FL

Hundreds of plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and small rocks were distributed anonymously throughout Miami, Florida on January 23rd. The flyers read: “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish” and feature names of American policymakers fighting against the pandemic.

This morning hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful anti-Semitic flyer and small pebbles. @MiamiBeachPD is actively investigating to determine their origin. As a precaution we’ve increased patrols in our neighborhoods and… pic.twitter.com/5bx0RvnRoD — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 23, 2022



Miami's mayor, Daniel Gelber, noted that the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) is hard at work at finding the culprit.

It is not the first time an incident that involves the distribution of such flyers happens. The pandemic has given rise to countless antisemitic conspiracy theories since its beginning, but the motif of plastic bags has been oddly persistent. Although the MBPD has not confirmed the source of its local spread yet, similar bags filled with flyers and pebble stones were delivered to hundreds of homes in several major Jewish community hubs in the previous two months.

