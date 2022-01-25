The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Crown Heights yeshiva student assaulted by unidentified assailant

The identity of the suspect is unknown, but video footage showed him to be a Person of Color wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 17:43
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a 21-year-old yeshiva student dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox attire in Crown Heights, Brooklyn last Friday, footage of which has circulated online.

The victim was walking home with a friend to their dorm Friday night when they were approached by a man around 18 years of age, who promptly punched one of them in the face, injuring his nose and bruising his face, according to Chabad news outlet COLlive.

The suspect reportedly didn't say anything during the incident and promptly fled, according to police.

The identity of the suspect is unknown, but video footage showed him to be a person of color wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

The incident is currently being investigated by the New York Police Department's (NYPD) Hate Crimes Unit.

News of this attack comes amid numerous reports over the past several years of antisemitic incidents happening in New York.



