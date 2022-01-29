The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbinic human rights group T'ruah releases antisemitism guide

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 13:29

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2022 13:35
Rabbinic human rights group T'ruah on Thursday released a resource to answer common questions and help dispel misconceptions about antisemitism.

The resource, titled "A Very Brief Guide to Antisemitism," helps describe the difference between antisemitism and criticism of Israeli government policies and highlights increasing violence targeting Jews in the United States.

Furthermore, the guide informs readers of the history of antisemitism, describes common anti-Jewish tropes and offers ways to combat antisemitism within the reader's community.

T'ruah CEO Rabbi Jill Jacobs emphasized the urgent need to understand and identify antisemitism, especially in the wake of the hostage situation at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, earlier this month.

"With antisemitism on the rise in the United States and around the world, most recently evidenced by the man who took hostages in a synagogue in Texas because he believed in a conspiracy theory about Jewish power, it’s more important than ever to understand and recognize antisemitism," Jacobs said.

Rabbi Rachel Kahn Troster, T’ruah’s director of programs (left) and Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s executive director (right) marching along 5th Avenue. (credit: CHRISTOPHER PARKS)Rabbi Rachel Kahn Troster, T’ruah’s director of programs (left) and Rabbi Jill Jacobs, Truah’s executive director (right) marching along 5th Avenue. (credit: CHRISTOPHER PARKS)

"This resource offers historical background on antisemitism, as well as tools for addressing antisemitism within individual communities in a way that both keeps Jews safe and helps build a liberated world for everyone," she added. "Like all forms of oppression, fighting antisemitism must be part of our struggle for freedom and justice for all people."



