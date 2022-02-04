The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism at Brooklyn College, US Education dept. investigates

Some Jewish students were reportedly harassed on social media and in the classroom with the same ethnic stereotypes and tropes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 06:30
East Quad at Brooklyn College (photo credit: GABRIEL LIENDO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
East Quad at Brooklyn College
(photo credit: GABRIEL LIENDO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Jewish students at Brooklyn College have been targeted for antisemitic harassment from some of their professors and classmates, which has led to the US Education Department's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opening an official investigation on Thursday on the incidents.

According to the Louis D. Brandeis Center, the complaint by OCR is that professors have maligned Jews on the basis of their race and ethnicity, while "advancing age-old antisemitic tropes concerning Jewish power, conspiracy and control."

The OCR also states that the accused also advanced an old antisemitic trope that "Jews are 'white' and privileged and therefore contribute to the systemic oppression of people of color," and relegating the religion into white-only categories.

Some Jewish students were reportedly harassed on social media and in the classroom with the same ethnic stereotypes and tropes.

One professor claimed that Ashkenazi Jews who immigrated to America have become part of the oppressors in this country; another student ranked their Jewish identity before their white one, of which the student was told that "they are part of the dominant culture that does not understand oppression." A WhatsApp group chat saw a student say she wanted to strangle a Jewish student - receiving encouragement from others.

People demonstrate in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in Berlin (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG) People demonstrate in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in Berlin (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

When the Jewish student received support from others, they too were accused of racism and that they were the "dominant culture of white people who continue to perpetuate power structures."

After a Jewish student reported such incidences to administrators, the perpetrator said that "rules do not apply when racism needs to be called out, assigning Jews the role of racist oppressors."

"Get your whiteness in check" and "keep your head down" were such comments that Jewish students received when they asked for administrative help from faculty to tackle the issue, Louis D. Brandeis Center reports, while also citing an incident that a Jewish-Hispanic person was told that "being Jewish automatically supersedes Latin descent and makes one white and privileged."

Jewish students at Brooklyn College are reportedly afraid to express their views in class or to their peers due to the fear of being harassed more by others. 

“Fighting bigotry should not be a competition between minority groups; it’s not a zero-sum game,” stated Denise Katz-Prober, Brandeis Center director of legal initiatives.



Tags social media Brooklyn college antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by