The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Most campus antisemitism occurs in person - JOC

The study also found that a vast majority (93.5%) of reported campus antisemitism occurs among undergraduate students, among other findings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 23:51
Anti-Israel protestors make anti-Zionist claims at a BDS rally in Chicago, Illinois (photo credit: FLICKR)
Anti-Israel protestors make anti-Zionist claims at a BDS rally in Chicago, Illinois
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Jewish On Campus (JOC) released their 2021 Campus Antisemitism Annual Report, which found that even as many classes, lectures and other in-person events have moved online since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly three-quarters of antisemitic incidents still happen in person.

The JOC report said that 72.4% of the incidents of antisemitism reported occurred in person – even as universities continued to move classes online in 2021. The study also found that a vast majority (93.5%) of reported campus antisemitism occurs among undergraduate students and that Jews who identified as Reform, Conservative or “just Jewish” reported 78.9% of incidents – whereas traditional and modern orthodox Jews reported incidents at far lower rates.

The study drew from 544 reports across 228 universities worldwide submitted online to JOC from 11 countries and 41 US states. The University of Vermont accounted for the most submissions from a single school, at 58, while students at Tufts reported 34 incidents and George Washington University reported 25.

“Antisemitism on campus is a crisis that must be immediately addressed,” said Jewish on Campus CEO Julia Jassey. “To do so, we need a clear understanding of the issue. This report takes a year of data submitted to Jewish on Campus by hundreds of students around the world and compiles it to give a robust understanding of what antisemitism truly looks like on campus.”

‘INSTEAD OF fighting the Israeli army on the battlefield or killing civilians through acts of terrorism, the BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s image in the eyes of the world.’ (credit: REUTERS)‘INSTEAD OF fighting the Israeli army on the battlefield or killing civilians through acts of terrorism, the BDS movement seeks to destroy Israel’s image in the eyes of the world.’ (credit: REUTERS)

Incidents of antisemitism, while up throughout the entire year, saw a more pronounced rise during the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas. The demonization of Israel was the second-most common type of antisemitism expressed in the report (historical antisemitism was the most prevalent), with many reporting denials of self-determination for Israel or even the condoning of terrorism. Over half (55.2%) of incidents involved just one assailant, while 25.6% involved 2-5 and 18.7% involved more than five assailants.

“This report has the potential to motivate widespread, data-informed change on college campuses,” said JOC data scientist Jacob Blum. “With the help of these statistics, it will only be easier for JOC to continue to make college campuses everywhere a safe space for Jewish students."

An official partner of the WJC (World Jewish Congress), the JOC was founded in the summer of 2019 as a social media platform meant to empower students to share their experiences with antisemitism – and has since grown into a nonprofit organization with the mission of amplifying the voices of Jewish students and taking action against antisemitism on college campuses. JOC works with students across North America and the world to fight campus antisemitism by consulting with students, producing comprehensive studies of antisemitism on campus, bringing awareness to campus antisemitism on social media, and leading other initiatives.



Tags American Jewry university college antisemitism Jews in America Jewish Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by