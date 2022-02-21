The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FBI investigating antisemitic flyers in Colleyville

Flyers found in Colleyville accused Jews of causing COVID-19 and made hate-filled racist statements about black people.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 09:14

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 09:18
FBI van in Texas (photo credit: REUTERS)
FBI van in Texas
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Colleyville police contacted the FBI over antisemitic and white supremacist flyers found in driveways, and they are being investigated as a hate crime, according to FOX7 Austin reports.

According to the report, one flyer claimed "every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish." Another made connections to Jewish members of the Biden Administration, while there was also a flyer that said "Black lives murder white children."

In response to the reports, Congregation Beth Israel issued a statement saying that antisemitism is now a "reality" in the United States and the entire world.

"Following a harrowing ordeal at our congregation on January 15, where four congregants were held hostage, several of our members today received antisemitic flyers in their respective driveways" the statement mentioned

“We understand that the Colleyville Police Department and the FBI are investigating, and their involvement brings comfort. We are hopeful that the individual(s) responsible will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Circulating hate speech cannot be taken lightly.

A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber) A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

“Unfortunately, antisemitism is a reality in the United States and around the world. Each of us has a responsibility to root out hate, and work towards building a community where all belong and all can thrive.” 

FOX7 Austin quoted a local community member in Colleyville, Nathan Boone saying "I think the right thing to do is just to pick them up (the flyers) and dispose of them properly," he said.

On January 15, 2022, a 44-year-old British Pakistani armed with a pistol, took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas during a Shabbat prayer service. The terrorist released one hostage after six hours, while the remaining three hostages escaped eleven hours into the standoff. Officers from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team entered the synagogue and fatally shot the terrorist Malik Faisal Akram.



