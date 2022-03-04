The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Antisemitic propaganda in US increased by 27% in 2021 - ADL

There were 352 incidents of antisemitic propaganda in 2021, up from 277 in 2020.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 01:43
Incidents of antisemitic propaganda in the United States rose by 27% in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League, a New York-based advocacy group, said in a report on Thursday.

It said the 352 incidents were up from 277 in 2020.

The advocacy group's tracking of incidents of antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda included fliers, stickers, banners, posters and stenciled graffiti.

White supremacist propaganda, including racist and anti-LGBTQ messages, dropped to 4,851 cases in 2021 from 5,125 cases in 2020 while still remaining at high levels, the report said.

White supremacist propaganda in the United States nearly doubled in 2020 to a record level, it said last year.

Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. July 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on July 30, 2018 (credit: FACEBOOK/ROGER COOPER/VIA REUTERS)

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security said the United States faced heightened threats from extremist groups domestic and foreign, underscored by January's hostage standoff in a Texas synagogue and bomb threats at many historically Black colleges and universities.

US Justice Department officials have pointed to an increase in domestic threats stemming from white supremacists and anti-government militias.

In January, the Justice Department announced the formation of a new domestic terrorism unit, underscoring the threat extremists within the country pose on a par with that posed by militant groups abroad such as Islamic State.



Tags United States diaspora anti-defamation league Propaganda antisemitism
