Swedish Jewish man denied entry to bus due to Jewish symbol on clothing

A man wearing a Jewish symbol on his clothes couldn't board a bus in Malmö, Sweden, Expressen reported on Friday, citing a Discrimination Ombudsman (DO) announcement.

The man was going to take a bus in the city - but was asked to get off the bus by the driver because of the Jewish symbol on his clothes.

In the report to the DO, the man wrote that he wanted to take bus line number three in Malmö - the ring line that runs around the city.

But he barely had time to get on board before the driver, according to the report, spoke in a negative matter about the clothes he was wearing.

"I was discriminated against," the Jewish man wrote in the report. "The driver saw a Jewish symbol on my clothes and demanded that I get off."

The incident reportedly took place in February.

The man insisted on staying on the bus nonetheless, "but then the driver shouted at me that I had to get off because other passengers did not like that I was Jewish." The driver demanded he exits the bus anyway.

He later made a report of unlawful discrimination against the bus driver. The case is now being handled by the Discrimination Ombudsman, according to Expressen.

In a letter to Sweden's public transportation company Skånetrafiken, DO's investigator Kristoffer Åkesson requested answers to a number of questions regarding the case.

"The DO wants to know, among other things, what the transport company knows about the incident and what possible measures have been taken or are to be taken in connection with the incident," the report stated.

Saman Tondnevis, a Skånetrafiken business area manager, is aware of the report information and that it has become a matter for the DO.

"We take this very seriously and are currently investigating what happened," he said.

The Jerusalem Post approached two of Malmos' rabbis, who said that the community doesn't know any of the details surrounding this incident.