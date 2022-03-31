Scandanavian governments asked to 'contain' Neo-Nazi organizations - ADL

A report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has asked Scandanavian governments to help contain the threat of the Neo-Nazi organization called the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) - which is based in the region, according to a Monday report by Algemeiner citing ADL.

NRM has reportedly made their antisemitism the base of all their content. Multiple senior officials have also reported that the Neo-Nazi group is very prone to violence.

According to the ADL, members of NRM spread propaganda in all of the municipalities in Sweden and an increase in antisemitic posters and stickers would come around Jewish holidays.

The NRM is "Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Finland," Algemeiner reports, and the group was nearly banned in the last one mentioned.

The ADL also reported earlier this month that antisemitic propaganda in the United States had increased by 27%.

Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It said the 352 incidents were up from 277 in 2020.