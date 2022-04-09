The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Pro-Palestine policy may cause McGill student union to be sanctioned

The Palestine Solidarity Policy called on the union to pressure its own university to partake in the boycott.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 04:31

Updated: APRIL 9, 2022 04:47
The arts building of McGill University in Montreal, Québec. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The arts building of McGill University in Montreal, Québec.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

McGill University's student union has been threatened with being sanctioned after the association with a pro-Palestinian policy that is viewed as discriminatory, according to a Wednesday report by CBC News

The union was given a month by the university to repeal the policy, or else it would no longer be able to collaborate with McGill if their demands are not met.

This was due to the Students' Society of the university that plans to partake in an international campaign to boycott anything "complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians," the report states.

The Palestine Solidarity Policy called on the union to pressure its own university to partake in the boycott.

Sudent unions at both McGill may use their power to block funding to Jewish and/or pro-Israel groups on campus, according to a last month report from Israel Hayom.

Many reactions were shown to be for and against the policy. Jewish advocacy groups on campus say the policy targets Jewish students. Others say that the university's threat to the policy will end in many students feeling underrepresented and leading to political conflicts on campus.

MCGILL UNIVERSITY campus in Montreal (credit: REUTERS)MCGILL UNIVERSITY campus in Montreal (credit: REUTERS)

Last month, it was reported that Professor Rula Jurdi Abisaab of McGill University worked with a Samah Idriss, the late Lebanese writer and anti-Zionist activist. The professor stated that he glorified Idriss’s campaign to erase Zionist sympathizers.

Jonah Freid contributed to this report.



Tags diaspora jews McGill University antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]t.com
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by