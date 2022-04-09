Pro-Palestine policy may cause McGill student union to be sanctioned

McGill University's student union has been threatened with being sanctioned after the association with a pro-Palestinian policy that is viewed as discriminatory, according to a Wednesday report by CBC News.

The union was given a month by the university to repeal the policy, or else it would no longer be able to collaborate with McGill if their demands are not met.

This was due to the Students' Society of the university that plans to partake in an international campaign to boycott anything "complicit in settler-colonial apartheid against Palestinians," the report states.

The Palestine Solidarity Policy called on the union to pressure its own university to partake in the boycott.

Sudent unions at both McGill may use their power to block funding to Jewish and/or pro-Israel groups on campus, according to a last month report from Israel Hayom.

Many reactions were shown to be for and against the policy. Jewish advocacy groups on campus say the policy targets Jewish students. Others say that the university's threat to the policy will end in many students feeling underrepresented and leading to political conflicts on campus.

MCGILL UNIVERSITY campus in Montreal (credit: REUTERS)

Last month, it was reported that Professor Rula Jurdi Abisaab of McGill University worked with a Samah Idriss, the late Lebanese writer and anti-Zionist activist. The professor stated that he glorified Idriss’s campaign to erase Zionist sympathizers.

Jonah Freid contributed to this report.