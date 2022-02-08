The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Antisemitic hate crimes in NYC up by nearly 300% in January comparison - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 11:57
A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (photo credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)
Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City saw a nearly 300% increase in January 2022 compared to the same month of last year, US media outlets reported, citing NYPD crime statistics.

Throughout the month of January, 15 different antisemitic incidents were reported. This is a stark contrast with January 2021, which only saw four incidents reported. This is an increase of 275%.

But as January ended, antisemitic incidents did not, with more happening in the city at the beginning of February.

Over the weekend, a school bus for a yeshiva in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with visible Yiddish writing was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, including the use of the Nazi swastika.

Another incident occurred last Friday night, on February 4, when a 24-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was suddenly assaulted when an unidentified individual ran up behind him and attacked him on the sidewalk, knocking his shtreimel onto the ground.

Another incident also reportedly occurred on the same day in the same area, where another Jew was assaulted.

The assaults were condemned by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"Hatred won't be tolerated in our city," Adams tweeted. "Antisemitic acts of violence are an attack on every New Yorker and they will be met with the force of the entire city."

All three incidents were highly criticized by the Anti-Defamation League, which is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the assailants involved.

The NYPD is also investigating these incidents as hate crimes, and are looking for information that could lead to arrests. Any tips could be rewarded with up to $3,500.

The antisemitic assaults on Friday night, which took place during Shabbat, led to New York City politicians, police, the Williamsburg Shomrim and the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn (UJO) to hold a talk addressing the matter.

The UJO noted: "We are grateful for the strong response, and look forward for continued beefed-up presence to end the scourge of hate."



Tags new york hate crime Brooklyn antisemitism NYPD
