Argentina March of the Living to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Each year, as part of its flagship event, the leading global Holocaust education program, March of The Living, brings thousands of people to Poland, to march the 3.2 km between Auschwitz to Auschwitz-Birkenau in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, as a symbol of the Jewish People’s survival, and to promote awareness and understanding of what can happen when hatred and bigotry are allowed to flourish.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, with Poland hosting around three million refugees from the conflict, on April 28th, Israel’s Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day, the March of the Living will return this year, in-person, on a limited basis with 2,500 participants from 25 countries including the UK, UAE, Israel, USA, Germany and more.

Accordingly, in Argentina, the March is due to take place alongside the event in Poland, organized by March of the Living Argentina, Remember Us, Holocaust Museum of Buenos Aires and DAIA. The event is being held with the support of the Buenos Aires City Government, International March of the Living , Diller Teen Fellows, BAMA, (Jewish Agency) , AMIA and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The goal of the March is to install the memory of Holocaust Remembrance Day, through an educational experience for youth, both those who have already participated in the March of the Living, and those who have not yet had the possibility to do it – and encourage more people to engage with Holocaust education.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Alejandra Tolcachier, Director of March of the Living Argentina commented, “More than 20 years ago I traveled to Poland on Holocaust Remembrance Day leading the Argentine delegation to march together with delegations from dozens of countries around the world. This year the Argentinian delegation will not march in Poland from Auschwitz to Birkenau on Yom HaShoah Da, however, we remain committed to educating young people on what happened in the Shoah. We will keep Holocaust memory alive and we will declare to the world that Never Means Never."