On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Humanities published its 28th Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide. The report, which covers events in 2021, is based on an analysis of dozens of studies from around the globe, along with information from law enforcement authorities, the media, and Jewish organizations in various countries.

The disturbing findings indicate a sharp increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in many countries, even compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The authors report a dramatic rise in the number of antisemitic incidents in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia – as well as other countries. According to the report, the increase stems from the strengthening of both the radical Right and Left political movements in different countries and the vast reach of social networks for spreading lies and incitement. Specifically, the boom in conspiracy theories resulting from the pandemic, as well as the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021, generated acute surges of antisemitism.

The annual Antisemitism Worldwide Report 2021 demonstrated a significant increase in various types of antisemitic incidents in most countries with large Jewish populations during 2021. In the US, the NYPD recorded 214 anti-Jewish hate crimes compared to 126 in 2020, and the LAPD recorded 79 such crimes compared to only 40 the previous year. Some 251 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the US in only three weeks during the riots around the Israel-Hamas conflict in May.

According to the annual survey of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), 2.6% of American Jews said they had been the victims of antisemitic physical attacks in the past five years. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recorded a 27% increase from 2020 and a 113% increase from 2019 in incidents of white supremacist antisemitic propaganda. These data are particularly disturbing given that there was a slight decrease in the overall number of white supremacist propaganda distributions.

Antisemitic caricature of Jews and vaccines. (credit: COURTESY/ADL)

In the world’s third-largest Jewish community, France, the Service de Protection de la Communauté Juive (SPJC – Jewish Community Protection Service), in cooperation with the French Ministry of Interior, recorded 589 antisemitic incidents in 2021, a 74% increase from 2020 and a 14% decrease from 2019. Canada, the fourth largest Jewish community in the world, also saw a sharp rise in antisemitism: B'nai Brith Canada reported 61 assaults against Jews in May 2021 – a 40-year record (since monitoring began in 1982) in antisemitic physical violence in one month. Altogether 226 incidents were recorded during May – a 54% increase from the same period in 2020.

IN THE UK, the Community Service Trust recorded 2,255 antisemitic incidents in 2021, an increase of 34% from 2020 and 24% from 2019. A sharp rise of 78% compared to 2020 was recorded in physical assaults against Jews. In Germany, the federal police recorded 3,028 antisemitic incidents during 2021 – an increase of 29% from 2020, and 49% from 2019. Another worrying phenomenon registered in 2021 is German anti-vaxxers likened their situation to that of the Jews in the Holocaust. The authors of the report argue that this has led to the trivialization of the Holocaust.

In Australia, 447 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2021 – an increase of 35% from 2020 and 21.5% from 2019. The highest monthly total ever was recorded in May – 88 incidents.

What are the reasons for the rise in antisemitic attacks around the world? According to the report, it was directly impacted by two major events: The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021 (Operation Guardian of the Walls), and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Something just isn't working," according to Prof. Uriya Shavit, Head of the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry."In recent years, the fight against antisemitism has enjoyed extensive resources worldwide, and yet, despite many important programs and initiatives, the number of antisemitic incidents, including violent assaults, is rapidly escalating. The easy thing is to say that more laws and more funding are required. But what we really need is a courageous and unsparing examination of the efficacy of existing strategies."

The center's founder, Prof. Dina Porat, wrote an analysis of the reasons for the increase in antisemitic incidents, underlining the negative impact of social networks in amplifying antisemitism. According to Porat, exposure to conspiracy theories that thrive on the internet increased during pandemic lockdowns, which kept people at home, glued to their screens. These toxic ideas included claims that the Covid-19 virus had been engineered and spread by Israel and the Jews, she explains. Some of those poisoned by such theories for such a long period emerged from the lockdowns bitter and aggressive.

The professor also emphasized Iran's efforts to spread antisemitic propaganda through social media and to fund specific channels, and the need to make these efforts known and denounced throughout.