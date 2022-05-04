The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Synagogue in Northwest Portland vandalized with antisemitic death threat

The incident faced harsh condemnation from Sen. Ron Wyden, a senior senator from the state who is also a member of the synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2022 03:48
Portland, Oregon (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Portland, Oregon (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A synagogue in Northwest Portland, Oregon was vandalized with an antisemitic death threat written in yellow paint and scorch marks on the doors, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Tuesday.

The vandalism, which was discovered on Monday at Congregation Beth Israel,  included the phrase "Die Juden" painted on the outside wall, local media reported.

“It’s easy for us in Portland to think this doesn’t happen around here. That we’re free of antisemitism and hate speech, but the reality is it’s very much a part of our world,” Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana said, according to the Oregon Live. “It’s very much of a part of the Pacific Northwest.”

While Cahana said he and police don't think this is part of a greater and more complicated plan that could result in violence - and the scorch marks from fires were believed to be from people using drugs rather than engaging in antisemitic vandalism - he stressed that his community should be aware, noting "how poignant it is to have this just a few days after having our community’s Holocaust survivors in our sanctuary, where we were honoring their eyewitness, their experience. It really recommits us to being vigilant against antisemitism,” according to the Oregon Live.

The incident faced harsh condemnation from Sen. Ron Wyden, a senior senator from the state who is also a member of the synagogue.

"Hate speech and vandalism must never be allowed to terrorize Portland or any community," Wyden tweeted. "I stand with Rabbi Cahana and our entire synagogue by adding my voice to his when he says we all must be vigilant against these attacks."

Condemnation also came from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), who noted on Twitter: "This was a horrifying display of antisemitism in Portland, OR and yet another example of why we must report antisemitic incidents and join together to fight hate."



Tags vandalism Portland, Oregon antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
4

Russian bank executive joins Ukrainian forces in Kyiv

Igor Volobuev during his interview with The Insider.
5

Does morning coffee kill your good gut bacteria?

Cup of coffee

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by